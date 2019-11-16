Leaders called Boris

How many countries have been ruled by a Boris?

— Russia has had two Borises in charge. Boris Godunov was tsar between 1598 and 1605, during the Time of Troubles, and was credited with improving education in the country, importing foreign teachers and sending Russian children abroad for schooling. Boris Yeltsin was president of Russia from July 1991 to December 1999, becoming the first post-communist leader of the country.

— Bulgaria had three King Borises. Boris I, ruler between 852 and 889, introduced the country to Christianity. Boris II (969-977) fought the Byzantine Wars and was accidentally shot by one of his own border guards. Boris III (1918-43) has been praised for resisting the rounding-up of Bulgarian Jews demanded by Hitler. He died after returning from a meeting with Hitler and

it is claimed he was poisoned.

— Boris Trajkovski was president of the Republic of Macedonia from 1999 to 2004, and struggled to establish his newly independent country. He was killed in a plane crash.

Hard rains

Responding to floods in Yorkshire and Derbyshire, the Environment Agency claimed that intense rainfall events are becoming more common thanks to climate change. How long ago were records for intense rainfall set?

Highest rainfall in: Year 5 minutes 1893 30 minutes 1953 One hour 1901 90 minutes 1967 2 hours 1956

3 hours 1968 24 hours 1955 2 days 2015 3 days 2009

4 days 2009 1 month 2015





Source: Met Office

Where to look for work

Employment in the UK fell by 58,000 but the unemployment rate also fell, to 3.8 per cent. Where in the OECD are you most and least likely to find a job?