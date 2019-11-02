If you do one thing this election, stop your kids voting

‘There’s been an extension.’

‘Will I still be able to drive like a dickhead in one of these?’

‘I’m in a very fragile place right now.’

‘At least I won’t need to hold my nose to vote – I’ll be full of cold.’

‘Who needs a brain when I could have a YouTube channel with three million subscribers?’

‘Have you considered a flextension?’

‘Cinderella, you SHALL go to the ball!’