 Skip to Content

From The Archives

A coalowner on coal

21 December 2019

9:00 AM

21 December 2019

9:00 AM

From 16 June 1866: Mr Stanley Jevons, Mr Mill, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer are all agreed that there is imminent danger of exhausting the British store of coal, are almost willing to legislate upon that annoying datum… The philosopher may of course argue that it is all a question of time, that the coal must be exhausted some day, and that a few hundred years make no difference to his argument, but this is not a political view. A politician may justly legislate with a view to the situation of our grandchildren, but no one out of Laputa legislates for a thousand years hence, simply because no one is vain enough to be believe that he can foresee the circumstances which may then be in operation… It is possible that we are as yet only on the threshold of scientific discovery, that all existing notions may in a century be superseded. Force can only be produced by consuming something, but it need not be necessarily coal, still less the proportion of consumption to product remain at an unvarying figure. Coal is only bottled sunshine, when all is said —suppose we discover how to make the sunshine toil without being bottled first.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

An empire for Islam

1916: ‘Containing’ the German navy would betray Nelson’s spirit

From the archives

The joy as the zeppelin burned

From the archives

The Spectator’s defence of Asquith, 1916

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Who will take on the behemoths of Big Tech?

Andrew Sullivan: The evidence against Trump is overwhelming

I’ll take Russian democracy over ours

More juicy gossip from Kenneth ‘Climbing’ Rose

Cartoons

‘I want a clean-break Brexit — no Brussels.’
‘I want a drone, a phone and some drugs.’
‘Remember - a puppy is for the internet, not just for Christmas.’
‘I don’t want to spoil your Christmas, Pemberton — so I’ll leave what I’ve got to say until the New Year.’
‘It’s just what I wanted! How did you know?’
‘I refer you to the clause which states that the sender of the card - myself - accepts no liability should the recipient - yourself - fail to have a happy Christmas.’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close