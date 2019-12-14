 Skip to Content

How common are volcanic eruptions?

14 December 2019

Volcanic eruptions

At least six people were killed when White Island, a volcano off New Zealand’s North Island, erupted. How common are volcanic eruptions?
— According to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Programme, there are 45 volcanoes around the world in an active state of eruption.
— Yasur, on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, has been in a constant state of eruption since at least 1774.
— Santa Maria, in Guatemala, has been erupting continuously since 1922.
— In terms of distinct eruptions, Mount Etna on Sicily can claim to be the world’s most active volcano, with 219 known eruptions within the past 10,000 years.

Beds down

A boy with suspected pneumonia was photographed on the floor at a hospital in Leeds because there were no beds available. The number of NHS beds has fallen dramatically over the past three decades. Which Prime Minister saw the greatest number lost during their premiership?
 

John Major (1990-97) 40,462
Tony Blair (1997-2007) 28,253
David Cameron (2010-16) 10,006
Gordon Brown (2007-10) 7,679

Source: NHS
 

Young leaders

Sanna Marin, 34, became prime minister of Finland, currently the youngest premier in the world. Some who were younger:
 

William Pitt the Younger (Britain, 1783) 24
Michel Micombero (Burundi, 1966) 26
Dogsomyn Bodoo (Mongolia, 1921) 26
Ahmet Zogu (Albania, 1922) 27
Abdessalam Jalloud (Libya, 1972) 27
Duke of Grafton (Britain, 1768) 33

 

Election babies

Boris Johnson said ‘romance will blossom across the whole nation’ if he won the election and succeeded in getting Brexit done. Which election victories since 1945 have been followed by the highest number of births nine months later?
 

MOST BIRTHS
Harold Wilson, 1964 74,106
Edward Heath, 1970 72,955
Harold Wilson, 1966 70,963
Harold Macmillan, 1959 66,817
Clement Attlee, 1945 64,677

FEWEST BIRTHS
Tony Blair, 1997 48,795
Tony Blair, 2001 48,972
Tony Blair, 2005 50,196
Margaret Thatcher, 1979 51,509
Clement Attlee, 1950 52,406

