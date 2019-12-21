 Skip to Content

Barometer

What did psychics predict was going to happen in 2019?

21 December 2019

9:00 AM

21 December 2019

9:00 AM

Bah humbug

Some of the things reported to have been banned this Christmas:
— Mulled wine banned from being sold by street traders at Christmas fayres in Castleford, West Yorkshire, on the grounds it would break a Public Spaces Protection Order designed to stop street drinkers.
— Christmas lights banned by health and safety officers in Pembury, Kent, on the grounds they each weighed more than 4kg.
— Children banned from sending more than one Christmas card each to classmates at Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham, on the grounds that cards are environmentally unfriendly.
— Glitter banned from Marks and Spencer cards, wrapping paper and decorations.

Crystal balls

What psychics said would happen in 2019:
— ‘Duchess of Sussex to have baby girl; Philip Hammond to launch Tory leadership bid’: Nicolas Aujula, who claims to have been an Egyptian queen in a previous life.
— ‘People of North Korea will overthrow their government; tsunami in Halifax,
Nova Scotia; Apple and Samsung merge’: Nikki, ‘psychic to the stars’.
— ‘Two new planets will be discovered that could immediately support human life’: Old Moore’s Almanac.
— ‘After 29 March when Brexit happens and the deal is done Theresa May will resign immediately’: Craig Hamilton-Parker, who went on to predict Boris Johnson would defeat David Davis to become Tory leader.

Years gone by


Some lesser-known anniversaries in 2020:
100th: ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads; first printed beer mats in London pubs, distributed by Watneys; first women jurors, at the Bristol Quarter Sessions.
200th: first recorded double century in cricket — 278 scored by W Ward for the MCC against Norfolk at Lord’s.
250th: pencil rubber, sold by City of London instrument-maker for 3 shillings.
300th: mustard in a jar, sold by Durham-based Clements.
400th: fairground carousel, in Turkey.

Dream come true

How common is a white Christmas?
— A snowflake has fallen somewhere in the UK on 38 of the past 54 Christmas Days.
— Snow has been recorded on the ground at more than 40% of UK weather stations on four of the past 51 Christmas Days.
— The last such occasion was 2010, when snow was lying at 83% of weather stations.
— In 2015, snow fell at 10% of stations, but none had any lying snow.

Source: Met Office

 

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Gay giraffes and dead in ditches: The Spectator 2019 quiz

to 2435: A Little Puzzle

Twelve things we’ve learned from the 2019 election

to 2436: The Devil’s Own

Coming to terms with trench warfare, 1916

Only now are we seeing what an extraordinary figure Bob Willis was

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Who will take on the behemoths of Big Tech?

Andrew Sullivan: The evidence against Trump is overwhelming

I’ll take Russian democracy over ours

More juicy gossip from Kenneth ‘Climbing’ Rose

Cartoons

‘I want a clean-break Brexit — no Brussels.’
‘I want a drone, a phone and some drugs.’
‘Remember - a puppy is for the internet, not just for Christmas.’
‘I don’t want to spoil your Christmas, Pemberton — so I’ll leave what I’ve got to say until the New Year.’
‘It’s just what I wanted! How did you know?’
‘I refer you to the clause which states that the sender of the card - myself - accepts no liability should the recipient - yourself - fail to have a happy Christmas.’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close