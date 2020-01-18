 Skip to Content

Ancient and modern

Does ‘equality’ mean the same to Rebecca Long-Bailey as it did to Plato?

18 January 2020

9:00 AM

18 January 2020

9:00 AM

The candidates battling for the leadership of the Labour party never stop banging on about ‘social justice’ and ‘equality’. But they never define them. Plato did. In his final work, Laws (c. 350 bc), three men, led by the unnamed ‘Athenian’, discussed general principles behind governance and the law. The Athenian then applied them to the proposed new Cretan city of Magnesia.

Plato defined ‘equality’ as (i) numerical or (ii) proportionate. This gave people what they merited, resulting in justice. So in Magnesia, private land-holdings were abolished and under (i), each household was given exactly the same amount of inalienable, heritable land, whose produce would serve the whole state. But, inevitably, some citizens would arrive with more wealth than others. So divide them into four property classes, and legislate that anyone coming to own more than a certain ratio of their land’s value would hand the surplus to the state. Result: no one would become very rich, because such people were not good and therefore not happy. To this end, gold and silver and lending at interest were forbidden, and coinage was legal tender among citizens, but valueless outside Magnesia.


Plato agreed that (ii) was a rough and ready calculation, but since no one was perfectly equal to anyone else (‘society consists of “unequals”’), the state would confer ‘high recognition on great virtue and treat others less well-educated in this respect as they merited’. Plato then outlined laws covering every aspect of life, and drummed in the central importance of the rule of law, to which everyone ‘must be a slave’. Since there was no greater virtue than obeying the law, those chosen for highest office were those best educated and therefore most obedient to it, and so on down the hierarchy.

As a result of Stoic and early Christian thought, the classical principle of a hierarchy of justice based on what everyone merited has been replaced in the West by the moral principle of respect for, and the equal worth and dignity of, all humans. But, as with Plato, that does not mean everyone is identical or must be treated uniformly — or does it, Sir Keir, Becky, et al?

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Ancient and modern: Corbyn’s Labour is stuck in Plato’s cave

Does Labour need a new name? Let’s ask Plato

‘Cuts’ to blame for dementia? How Plato and Galen would have scoffed

Plato and the problem with grammar school

How Plato and Aristotle would have tackled unemployment

How Plato predicted the EU referendum campaign

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Roger Scruton and the meaning of life

World war three? No, this was about Trump’s second term

The coldest war of all: sabotaging the Nazis in Norway

You’d never believe what goes on in the Sainsbury’s car park

Cartoons

‘...but you’ll find we get all sorts here.’
‘Well, haven’t you all been busy! Your essays are currently with the police.’
‘Relax Bigfoot, I’m here to get a photo of Meghan.’
‘Step back from your roll.’
‘They want to divide their time between the United Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom.’
The Gnawing Twenties
‘You’re not fooling anyone, Mr Weinstein!’
‘I hate this job — you get nothing but death threats.’
‘It’s so refreshing to have something new to be polarised about.’
‘... And this one won’t be banned until 2024.’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close