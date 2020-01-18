How can Harry and Meghan cash in?

Royal flush

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have registered the trademark ‘Sussex Royal’ as part of their plan to become financially independent. Some ideas from eBay for how they could make their brand pay:



Photograph of Harry, Meghan and Archie (from the couple’s Christmas card) £2 China thimble from the Duke and Duchess’s South Africa tour £3.95 Royal wedding mug £6.69 Box of 40 English breakfast teabags

with Duke and Duchess on front £7.49 ‘Funko’ figurines of the couple £19.89

Down the line





What do second children in other countries’ monarchies do for a living?

Netherlands: Princess Alexia is 14. Her father, King Willem-Alexander, moonlights as a KLM co-pilot; Prince Constantijn, the king’s younger brother, works for the RAND corporation thinktank in Brussels.

Belgium: Prince Gabriel, 16, is at school.

Denmark: Prince Joachim Holger Waldemar Christian, 50, is a colonel in the Danish army.

Sweden: Prince Carl Philip, 40, is a major in the Swedish navy.

Japan: Emperor Naruhito has one child.



Leading the race

Does the number of MP nominations show who will win a Labour leadership election?

— In 2015, Jeremy Corbyn had the fewest, at 36, behind Andy Burnham (68), Yvette Cooper (59) and Liz Kendall (41).

— In 2010, Ed Miliband came second in nominations with 63, compared with 81 for his brother David, and 33 each for Diane Abbott, Ed Balls and Andy Burnham.

— In 2007, the leadership was uncontested.

— In 1994, 1992 and 1983, a different system applied, with MPs making up a third of an electoral college vote. In each case, the overall winner also came first among MPs.



Group dynamics

Police were criticised for including Extinction Rebellion in a list of groups with extremist ideology (though not a terror group). How many terror groups are banned in Britain? As of November, 75 international terror groups were banned in Britain, along with 14 groups connected with Northern Irish terrorism. Breaking them down:

— 63 are Islamist.

— 2 are Kurdish, and a further 2 are non-Islamist groups connected with Turkey.

— 1, National Action, is a UK-based far-right group, with two offshoots.

— The remainder are Sikh, Basque, Greek and Tamil.