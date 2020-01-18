 Skip to Content

Barometer

How can Harry and Meghan cash in?

18 January 2020

9:00 AM

18 January 2020

9:00 AM

Royal flush

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have registered the trademark ‘Sussex Royal’ as part of their plan to become financially independent. Some ideas from eBay for how they could make their brand pay:
 

Photograph of Harry, Meghan and Archie (from the couple’s Christmas card) £2
China thimble from the Duke and Duchess’s South Africa tour £3.95
Royal wedding mug £6.69
Box of 40 English breakfast teabags
with Duke and Duchess on front		 £7.49
‘Funko’ figurines of the couple £19.89

 

Down the line


What do second children in other countries’ monarchies do for a living?
Netherlands: Princess Alexia is 14. Her father, King Willem-Alexander, moonlights as a KLM co-pilot; Prince Constantijn, the king’s younger brother, works for the RAND corporation thinktank in Brussels.
Belgium: Prince Gabriel, 16, is at school.
Denmark: Prince Joachim Holger Waldemar Christian, 50, is a colonel in the Danish army.
Sweden: Prince Carl Philip, 40, is a major in the Swedish navy.
Japan: Emperor Naruhito has one child.
 

Leading the race

Does the number of MP nominations show who will win a Labour leadership election?
— In 2015, Jeremy Corbyn had the fewest, at 36, behind Andy Burnham (68), Yvette Cooper (59) and Liz Kendall (41).
— In 2010, Ed Miliband came second in nominations with 63, compared with 81 for his brother David, and 33 each for Diane Abbott, Ed Balls and Andy Burnham.
— In 2007, the leadership was uncontested.
— In 1994, 1992 and 1983, a different system applied, with MPs making up a third of an electoral college vote. In each case, the overall winner also came first among MPs.
 

Group dynamics

Police were criticised for including Extinction Rebellion in a list of groups with extremist ideology (though not a terror group). How many terror groups are banned in Britain? As of November, 75 international terror groups were banned in Britain, along with 14 groups connected with Northern Irish terrorism. Breaking them down:
63 are Islamist.
2 are Kurdish, and a further 2 are non-Islamist groups connected with Turkey.
1, National Action, is a UK-based far-right group, with two offshoots.
— The remainder are Sikh, Basque, Greek and Tamil.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Is slimming down the monarchy the only way to save it?

We want one thing from our royals: patriotism

Warring Windsors: the real royal conflict is between Charles and his sons

I was joking about Meghan and Harry becoming king and queen of Canada

By royal disappointment: Meghan and Harry’s behaviour is undermining the monarchy

Harry, Meghan and the irresistible rise of the glamocracy

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Roger Scruton and the meaning of life

World war three? No, this was about Trump’s second term

The coldest war of all: sabotaging the Nazis in Norway

You’d never believe what goes on in the Sainsbury’s car park

Cartoons

‘...but you’ll find we get all sorts here.’
‘Well, haven’t you all been busy! Your essays are currently with the police.’
‘Relax Bigfoot, I’m here to get a photo of Meghan.’
‘Step back from your roll.’
‘They want to divide their time between the United Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom.’
The Gnawing Twenties
‘You’re not fooling anyone, Mr Weinstein!’
‘I hate this job — you get nothing but death threats.’
‘It’s so refreshing to have something new to be polarised about.’
‘... And this one won’t be banned until 2024.’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close