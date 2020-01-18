We want one thing from our royals: patriotism

‘...but you’ll find we get all sorts here.’

‘Well, haven’t you all been busy! Your essays are currently with the police.’

‘Relax Bigfoot, I’m here to get a photo of Meghan.’

‘Step back from your roll.’

‘They want to divide their time between the United Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom.’

The Gnawing Twenties

‘You’re not fooling anyone, Mr Weinstein!’

‘I hate this job — you get nothing but death threats.’

‘It’s so refreshing to have something new to be polarised about.’