‘I’ll fight you’: Locals vow to defend Baden-Powell’s statue

Which statue will be the next to go? It won't be Lord Baden-Powell's if locals in Poole have their way. Campaigners want the effigy of the founder of the Scout movement to go because of his alleged racist views. But those who live in Dorset, where Baden-Powell's statue gazes across to Brownsea Island, aren't too chuffed about the prospect of it going.

'I'll fight you! I'm here, I will fight for him. There is nobody against it. They want it here,' one local told Sky News.

'We feel very strongly about that statue,' said another.

Mr S thinks they deserve some kind of badge for their commitment...