December 12th was the birthday of Gustave FLAUBERT (1D) and Frank SINATRA (15). Examples of their work are MADAME BOVARY (13) and SALAMMBĂ” (20), and FLY ME TO THE MOON (1A) and STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT (45/37). Flaubert was born in ROUEN (25), and Sinatra in HOBOKEN (in the ninth column) which was to be shaded.

First prize James Woodworth, St Albans, Herts

J. Mermagen, Geneva, Switzerland Brenda Widger, Bowdon, Altrincham, Cheshire