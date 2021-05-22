2508: Knightly?

The unclued lights (one of four words) are legendary.

Across

9 Broadcast live in Torbay possibly to no avail (10)

14 Mark said to be a jerk (3)

16 Marvin Gaye’s ‘Healing’ depends on chromosomes (6)

17 Person I’m addressing, with most of the next generation (5)

18 Man died on beach, once (5)

22 United around military leader and single-minded (7)

24 Composer set up a German school in London with new head (7)

25 Fairy that dished the team? (5)

26 Non-eco tyros providing points of a dilemma (5)

28 Funny posts at work? (7, two words)

31 About to punch nurse, wild person off drugs (7, two words)

33 European fixer about to accommodate a set (7)

37 Humble sailor confronting cruel sea (5)

38 West Ham, perhaps, entering hard times over position in league? (5)

39 Edge of knife damaged a collarless shirt (6)

40 Touch the heart of secret admirer (3)

41 Maybe 42’s seal concealing foreign origin (10)

Down

2 Part of insect lacking digestive centre? (5)

3 Eats out, vomits, runs off (6)

4 Russian, perhaps, brought up ring with figures (5)

6 First person, reportedly, has to decrease medication (7)

7 This Lee wrote about sharing an orchard product (6)

8 Prayer leader – first one to leave US city heading west (4)

12 A number down fruit squash ultimately getting sick (13, two words)

13 Congenital problem has wolf in unconscious state (8)

21 Foremost crossword compiler not quite sweet (8)

23 Took delight in lady being in dire need (7)

27 It has us squirming for this therapy (7)

29 Badly unaligned, throw gun away on North American mountain (6)

30 Edges of sea-front well-grounded in Cornish resort (6, two words)

32 Blue-green algae almost unavailable (6)

34 Amerind is long time on Jumbo (5)

35 Share English girl among The Barbarians? (5, two words)

36 A cleaner cup is needed to hold it (4)

