2518: Make a run for it?

11 Across (three words) is a phrase suggested by the puzzle’s title explaining how to arrive at the other unclued lights, which are anagrams of words of a kind, all confirmed in Chambers (including two less common spellings).

Across

1 Beaten up coin is showing heraldic beast (8)

8 Some stuff is crammed in purse once (4)

14 Troublemaker in prison on remand to start with (7)

17 Tests principles initially found wanting (5)

18 Earl ripped up least military decorations (8)

21 Person’s tailless bird of legend (4)

22 Horse in rain gets incitement (4)

23 Amerindians holding figure back in tropical flora (7)

25 Queen Mary University, in the beginning (6)

26 Flier the night before conflict (6)

30 Judge’s reward sent over (4)

35 They scatter strong jugs (8)

36 Star drops one ceremonial table (5)

37 Old ox with a waste product (4)

41 Making material bags a Parisian’s joining again (13)

42 Prince and family member, foreign characters (4)

43 What makes 11 unpaired (8, three words)

Down

1 Irish writer about to eat cheese (6)

2 Request rupees in salary (4)

3 Dark spot in flipping small part of eye, note (6)

4 Cabbage sandwiches on site for students (7)

5 Artist’s hardly stuck in misfortune - a thespian (8)

6 European checks about English values (7)

7 I hid opiates for treating diseases (11)

8 Wrath about king having a coat (5)

9 Begged senior person to stop desk hopping (9)

13 Thistle-like plant in pot under hillock (8)

15 Extremist soldier in blue (11)

19 After tea, crone’s drunk bard’s wine (8)

24 Cup for wine in vat set out (8)

27 Havens are oddly protecting stale air on isle (7)

29 Dimwit securing artist’s imprisonment once (7)

30 Design part of hospital, it’s suggested? (6, two words)

32 Keyboard in Quebec you and I try out (6)

33 Ascetic in nature, ditching cocaine (6)

34 Group of fish to wander over America (5)

38 Phone company almost returned holy image (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 23 August. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.