Eight unclued entries comprise four pairs whose thematic ordering is provided by 3, 31, 37 and 41.

Across

1 Deft, dry in denial (5)

6 Bitter unit – British back in charge (7)

11 Criminal or liar with cult having three cells (10)

13 Distress furniture suitable for oils? (9)

15 Talks, say, regularly, inanely (4)

16 Extremities such as frogs’ legs do (7)

17 Thought mostly about minor inertia (7)

18 American-English custom (3)

19 To wit, PI hires corrupt eastern minister (10)

21 Put out cats, finally having enough (5)

23 Rigorous, way-to-the-right painter (5)

27 Acknowledge heron, moving head (5)

28 Heed unknown once-prominent primate (5)

30 Hotel records the supply (10)

34 Miss end of top copy (3)

36 Material publication by South Africa (7)

38 Ruth is mine, happy at last (4)

39 Top Buddhist a short African boy upset (9, two words)

40 Fan making us hesitant (10)

42 Force unopened lock (5)

Down

1 Old waitress to pinch dish (6)

2 UAE currency to go after tense test (8, two words)

4 Support I raised in bar (9)

5 Stomach good book (5)

7 Modified organisms upset small fish (5)

9 Angrily checking pressure of a tyre (8, hyphened)

12 Old Ford called perjurer when exposed (6)

14 One-time fatties organised party (6)

21 Avoid, as hermits do? (8, hyphened)

22 Show several musical notes (6)

24 Check new trainers (8)

25 Face father acting without son (8)

26 Wrap palm in advance (6)

29 Enemy arranged to carry variable catalyst (6)

32 Caught, sadly, outside island port (6)

33 ‘Animated Dog’ gives ‘God’ (5)

35 Javelin of choice around India (5)

36 Prison camp with convict (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 9 May. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.

Download a printable version here.