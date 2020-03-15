Coffee House
Charles Moore

Coronavirus might not be all bad news for the stock market

There cannot be many positive aspects to the coronavirus outbreak, but I wonder if it carries one for stock markets. 

We had been told repeatedly, before all this, that the markets badly needed a ‘correction’ after their uniquely long bull run.

If they were now sliding because of a banking or commercial event, confidence might collapse. If, however, they are falling because of a disease, will it also mean that confidence will recover more quickly once the disease is contained?

This is an extract from Charles Moore's Spectator Notes, available in this week's magazine.

