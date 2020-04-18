How many racing drivers lived as long as Stirling Moss?

TV quizzes

An ITV drama told the story of Major Charles Ingram, who was convicted of cheating in the gameshow Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? TV gameshows go back a bit further than many people imagine. The first, Spelling Bee, was broadcast by the BBC on 31 May 1938, just two years after the advent of television in Britain.

— Remarkably, it was something to which British TV beat its American counterpart: the first US game show was not broadcast until three years later on a New York station. Its name was an ominous warning to cheats: Truth or Consequences.

Less crude

Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed a cut in oil production of around 10 per cent. Who were the largest producers of crude oil last year?

BARRELS PER DAY

USA / 12.1m

Russia | 10.8m

Saudi Arabia | 9.6m

Iraq \ 4.6m

Canada \ 4.1m

China \ 3.8m

UAE \ 3.1m

Kuwait \ 2.7m

Brazil \ 2.6m

Iran \ 2.2m

How shares fared

Which FTSE100 shares have done best, and worst, from the coronavirus crisis (quarterly performance)?

BEST

Polymetal (silver mining) | +25%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals | +17%

Fresnilo (gold mining) | +15%

Pennon (water) | +8%

Ocado (online groceries) | +7%

worstCarnival (cruise ships) | -72%

IAG (airline) | -61%

Meggit (aircraft engineering) | -58%

Melrose (engineering) | -58%

ITV | -48%

Tracks of tears

Stirling Moss died aged 90. When he retired from racing in 1962 the sport had a lethal reputation. How many of his fellow drivers lived to a good age?

— Of the 10 drivers who won at least one point in the 1962 season, six eventually died on a racing track; one, Ricardo Rodriguez, didn’t even survive the 1962 season itself. One, Graham Hill, died flying a light aircraft and one, Willy Mairesse, took his own life after an accident forced him into retirement.

— Moss himself suffered a serious accident in 1962 and spent several weeks in a coma.