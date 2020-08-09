  1. Miscellaneous
Best of British tasting with Forman and Field, Hush Heath Estate and Ambriel

Text settings

Sunday 30 August | 6.00 p.m. - 7.00 p.m. | 2 persons: £109.90 and 4 persons: £134.90

Join us on Sunday 30 August at 6 p.m. for a very special bank holiday weekend Zoom tasting that celebrates the best of British. Our hosts will be Lance Forman, fourth-generation owner and CEO of Forman & Field, producers of fine smoked salmon since 1905 (and supplier to the Spectator’s fabled Winemaker Lunches), and two of England’s finest sparkling wine producers: Fergus Elias, head winemaker at Hush Heath Estate in Kent, and Wendy Outhwaite QC, proprietor of Ambriel in West Sussex.

Lance will explain the history behind the world-famous London Cure smoked salmon as we sample lean, fatty and royal fillet salmon. Fergus will present Hush Heath Estate’s Balfour Leslie’s Reserve and Wendy will present the Ambriel English Reserve as we discover how English sparkling wine is finally and deservedly conquering the world.

The 2 person tasting pack contains:

100g H. Forman & Son Lean Smoked Salmon

100g H. Forman & Son Fatty Smoked Salmon

150g H. Forman & Son Royal Fillet

1 x75cl bottle of Balfour Leslie’s Reserve NV

1 x 75cl bottle of Ambriel English Reserve NV

The 4 person tasting pack contains:

200g H. Forman & Son Lean Smoked Salmon

200g H. Forman & Son Fatty Smoked Salmon

200g H. Forman & Son Royal Fillet

1 x75cl bottle of Balfour Leslie’s Reserve NV

1 x 75cl bottle of Ambriel English Reserve NV

Please ensure that you include an email address at the checkout, as we will be sending video call instructions by email. Select the delivery date as 28 August at the checkout.

Please note this is an exclusive event, and the password for the page is: 'Spectator'. You will need to scroll down the page to enter the password.


