Isabel Hardman
Can Rishi Sunak win back the Tory backbenches?
It's not going to be an easy autumn for the Tories, which is why the top brass have started holding meetings with nervous backbenchers to try to allay their fears about tax rises and other politically difficult decisions which are looming. Rishi Sunak also clearly saw the value in ensuring the public was aware he was taking their concerns about these matters seriously when he accidentally on purpose revealed his lines for one of these briefings as he walked along Downing Street.
They are also trying to work out how to get MPs to show that support when numbers are so limited in the Chamber: as James said yesterday, it is much harder for Johnson and other ministers to land attacks on Labour when they don't have benches of colleagues roaring behind them. In normal times, there would be a 'Treasury support group' of loyal MPs who were often also keen to win the Chancellor's favour and therefore a promotion. They would be given suggestions for helpful questions and cutting heckles of the opposition before a session in the Chamber. That's rather more difficult to do now. But the scale of difficult decisions facing Sunak dwarfs anything George Osborne, who was particularly good at getting supportive MPs to rally to his cause, had to deal with. The Chancellor's PPSs will be working flat out in the coming weeks to keep MPs from panicking.