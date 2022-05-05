The Spectator is looking for a passionate junior creative to help us improve our digital editorial presence.

You’ll be part of a new – and growing – design team and you will play a pivotal part in our expansion plans for social media and the creation of visual and engaging responses to our articles.

This is not a job for a crowd-follower – we want you to step up our game and have the ambition to help our design effort across everything we do.

Your mandate will mostly be digital, but you will be across all departments – from editorial to events, digital to marketing. One day you could be creating assets for our articles online and repurposing those to be used across our social channels; the next, producing commercial advertorials for print or developing our media packs.

You’re the kind of person who is:

Incredibly passionate about design. You will understand how to effectively utilise and implement the brand’s visual guidelines, interpret campaign visual identities appropriately, and have a strong grasp of visual grammar. Having an opinion on what looks good and keeping up to date on changing trends in both print and digital media will go a long way.

Passionate about print. Your brief is mostly digital – but you must understand our brand, our magazine and what makes us special.

Conceptual, and can develop impactful and on-brand content creation with creative flair.

Agile – we operate in a business of tight deadlines. It’s an exciting pace and you’ll need to be able to adapt your projects to short turnarounds.

A brilliant communicator. You’ll be collaborating with editors, developers and journalists to brainstorm how best to visually bring our stories to life.

Interested in current affairs and keeps up to date with the current news agenda.

Keen to learn. You will want to develop a love for storytelling, building your own creative/technical skillset and helping the brand evolve.

You’ll have the following:

Excellent layout and typographic skills

Skill with Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and After Effects

Additional skills useful for the role:

Skill in digital/traditional illustration mediums would be a real asset and/or experience working with illustrators

Knowledge of Figma

To apply:

1) Please email careers@spectator.co.uk with both your CV and select examples from your portfolio that you believe are relevant to the brand and the role.

2) We would like you to complete a design task. Details of the task are below.

Please also include your salary expectations and your availability to start

Closing date for applications is 31 May 2022. If you have not received a response from us by 14 June 2022, please assume that on this occasion you have not been shortlisted for an interview.

The Spectator design task

One of your regular tasks at The Spectator will be to create engaging images that can be used on our website and social media. These images will be instrumental in our plans to grow our digital audience on our website, app and social channels, particularly Instagram.

Your challenge is to read the article below and adapt the image, or create a new visual that can be used online, and then repurpose your creative for social channels - using static imagery, gifs or animation – at all times considering the fun and wit of The Spectator brand.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/where-does-macron-go-from-here-

Be prepared to present the above deliverable along with an explanation for the process you took. You may choose a presentation format – slides, printouts; the decision is yours.

Follow the style guide as set out at https://styleguides.spectator.co.uk/style-guides/spectator-style-guide