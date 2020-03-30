Cummings self-isolating: Full list of senior government figures affected by coronavirus

The Prime Minister's top adviser Dominic Cummings is now self-isolating after developing symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend. Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus last week and is self-isolating in Downing Street. The Prime Minister was advised by the Chief Medical Officer to take the test on Thursday after he experienced mild symptoms of the disease. Shortly afterwards Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, announced that he had contracted the virus, and was self-isolating too.

So who else at the top of government has caught coronavirus and will be out of action for the next week or so? The Cabinet has recently begun using the video-conferencing software Zoom to conduct meetings, but several ministers have continued to travel to their offices, Downing Street and Parliament as the virus has spread, making them likely targets of the disease.

Below are the cabinet members and senior government figures who we know have been tested for the disease so far:

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister

Tested positive for coronavirus

Dominic Cummings, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister

Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer

Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser

Not tested – was not showing symptoms

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Not known if tested

Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

Tested twice for coronavirus – both tests came back negativeIs currently the 'designated survivor' set to take power if Boris Johnson is incapacitated

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department

Not known if tested

Michael Gove, Minister for the Cabinet Office, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Not tested – was not showing symptoms

Robert Buckland QC, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Not known if tested

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence

Not known if tested

Alok Sharma, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Not known if tested

Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade

Not known if tested

Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Not known if tested

Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education

Not known if tested

George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Not known if tested

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Not known if tested

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport

Not known if tested

Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Not known if tested

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland

Has shown symptoms so is self-isolating – has not yet tested positive

Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales

Not known if tested

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, Leader of the House of Lords, Lord Privy Seal

Not known if tested

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Not known if tested

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for International Development

Tested negative for coronavirus in mid-March

Amanda Milling, Minister without Portfolio

Not known if tested

Steve Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Not known if tested

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House of Commons

Not known if tested

Mark Spencer, Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip)

Not known if tested

Suella Braverman, Attorney General

Not known if tested