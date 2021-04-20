Matt McDonald
Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder
Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Jurors deliberated for ten hours before returning a guilty verdict on all counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd’s death on 25 May last year was witnessed by several bystanders outside of the Cup Foods deli in northern Minneapolis. A video showing the final minutes of Floyd’s life, shot by teenager Darnella Frazier, went viral and prompted a wave of summer protests and riots in American cities and worldwide. In the clip, Officer Chauvin restrained Floyd with his knee, pinning his head to the tarmac alongside a car.
Floyd had initially been apprehended for use of a counterfeit banknote in the deli. A toxicology report showed that Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death — but a forensic toxicologist from the lab that conducted the report testified that the level of norfentanyl in Floyd’s system was not consistent with a typical overdose.
Earlier in the day, President Biden said he was ‘praying the verdict is the right verdict. Which is — I think it’s overwhelming in my view.’