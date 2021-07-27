Dom Cummings urges Britney to take back control

They say politics is show business for ugly people. And now Dominic Cummings has taken that axiom to new heights after throwing himself behind the campaign to 'release' American pop princess Britney Spears.

Spears, the noughties sensation behind a string of successful songs, is currently battling to end her 13 year-long conservatorship – a controversial legal process whereby a guardian is appointed by a judge to manage the affairs and life of another. This was placed on Spears in 2008 after a year of mental health concerns. A California court case has now begun to determine if she can have a new conservator, with Spears accusing her father, family and management team of abuse.

Now @britneyspears can hire own lawyers: please Britney team write/tweet to all in Congress, all @POTUS staff, all @GavinNewsom staff, judges’ staff challenging whether *they personally* support the *shocking* conservatorship laws. They won't & the tide will #FreeBritney RETWEET! July 26, 2021

The case has attracted worldwide attention, with cries to 'free Britney' coming from all around the world – including in the unlikely form of the onetime Vote Leave supremo. Late last night, the former No. 10 advisor sent Twitter crazy when he fired off a passionate entreaty, urging Spears’s legal team to write to the staff of President Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom and the judges involved in Spears’s case to ask if they support the 'shocking conservatorship laws' that bind her. 'They won’t,' cried Cummings, 'and the tide will #FreeBritney.'

It may come as a surprise to many that Cummings stands upon the #FreeBritney barricade but not Mr S. In their different careers, both stars have been regarded as Toxic, Outrageous, and Sometimes even Criminal. Cummings himself was used to having to Scream and Shout at the No. 10 Circus when Boris said Oops!... I Did It Again while Spears will be hoping she is more Lucky at her own Showdown than Cummings was against the Whitehall machine.

Let's hope they both return Stronger Baby One More Time.