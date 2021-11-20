Dominic Raab’s ‘Nightmare Song’

In Competition No. 3225, you were invited to provide a version of the Lord Chancellor’s ‘Nightmare Song’ from Iolanthe for any member of the British cabinet.

Long Gilbertian lines mean there’s space only for me to applaud stellar contributions all round, but especially from D.A. Prince, Katie Mallett, Rachael Churchill, Janine Beacham, George Simmers and Bill Greenwell, who imagines what might rob the levelling--up secretary of his rest. Here’s a snippet:

The winners below net £35 each.

“ When you’re lying awake and you shiver and shake, as you’ve done for the whole of the evening,

“ When you’re lying awake, in need of a break and mopping your forehead with tissues,

“ When you’re lying awake with a fiscal headache and a nightmare has tangled the bedsheets:

“ When you’re lying awake, you’re in need of a break,

No. 3228: small minded

You are invited to recast an extract from adult fiction (please specify source) rewritten for inclusion in an anthology of children’s literature. Please submit up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 1 December.