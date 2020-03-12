Electoral Commission calls for cancellation of local elections – what next?

After the World Health Organisation labelled the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, countries across the globe have been responding with varying strategies. A common theme in every country, however, is the cancellation of events. This afternoon the Electoral Commission recommended that the UK government postpones the May elections until the autumn:

'The risks to delivery that have been identified are such that we cannot be confident that voters will be able to participate in the polls safely and confidently.'

As James reported in the Sun on Saturday, this option has been discussed in Whitehall. But until now the government has been reluctant to take such a big step on the local elections – which will see mayors elected in areas including London, the West Midlands and Tees Valley. Today's request from the Electoral Commission puts the government in a difficult position when it comes to pressing ahead with the votes.

This wouldn't be the first time an election had been postponed in the United Kingdom. The 2001 General Election was delayed from May to June as a result of foot-and-mouth disease so there is precedent for this. However, a decision to delay the elections sends a message that this is not business as usual. So far the government has been keen to suggest there ought not be a total lockdown and people should keep going to work. Steps such as postponing votes will add to a sense among the public that life as we currently know it is no longer the order of the day.