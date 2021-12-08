The Spectator reaches millions of people with our insightful and entertaining commentary. It sits in a niche market with an audience that has a high propensity to subscribe. We are bucking the Publishing marketing trend with increasing sales and big ambitions to grow.

We are the oldest magazine in the world and yet we behave like a start-up. We are agile and fast moving, able to adapt and change without bureaucratic red tape.

Engagement with our Digital assets is a critical part of our subscriptions business model and so to help us grow our digital capability, we are investing heavily in digital and are growing our digital team.

We are looking for an ambitious Google Analytics Implementation Engineer to support this evolution.

Key objectives of the role

As our business has grown, so has our need for detailed and consistent measurements of our online presence. This role is pivotal in levelling up our abilities in this area.

As the Analytics Implementation lead, you will work closely with marketing, editorial, and tech teams to plan, predict, and measure our performance with a ground up reimplementation of GA.

Your ongoing role will require detailed monitoring and optimisation of our website and app(s) to deliver demonstrable insight to our business overall.

You will have an existing relationship with the GA team in the UK, or a desire to initiate and develop one; a good working relationship with our partners is a key objective.

Good presentation skills will be required when reporting back to the management and executive teams on plans, progress, and results.

Main responsibilities

Evaluate current and future digital projects for a full reintegration of GA.

Keep up to date with Google GA updates and changes, advising of any potential impact to the business.

Restructure our current GA implementation for improved metrics reporting.

Maintain an overall offline list of tags and id’s for quick reference.

Plan cross referenced monitoring for deeper analytics outcomes.

Understand our marketing and editorial needs for comprehensive statistical reporting.

About you

Extensive practical experience in Google Analytics, preferably in an implementation capacity.

Demonstrable experience with Google Tag Manager.

Extensive experience in web development with skills in JavaScript, HTML and JQuery.

Knowledge of Mobile & App development.

Experience in producing reference manuals, developer guides, and/or code samples.

Analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Solid project management ability with attention to detail.

A strong team mentality; and an ability to work independently.

Additional information

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to recruitment@spectator.co.uk. Please include your current salary and, if applicable, your notice period, together with a brief summary of why you would be suited to the role.

Closing date for applications is 17 December 2021. If you have not received a response from us by 7 January 2022, please assume that you have not been shortlisted for an interview.