In defence of the partygate investigation

In many ways, it has been absurd to have police spend months (and £460,000) to investigate birthday cakes, glasses of wine and garden parties. Lord Finkelstein, the Tory peer and commentator at the Times, has come out against it (‘Playing politics is no business of the police’) and the front page of yesterday’s Daily Mail lambasts the cost. I respectfully disagree. If partygate focuses political minds on the wisdom of lockdown rules, it’s well worth it. Keir Starmer and Danny Finkelstein both voted for Boris Johnson’s lockdown laws. If they now find the laws objectionable if used to investigate past offences by politicians: good. That ought to provide cause for reflection as to whether lockdown was right in the first place - and whether they shoudl ever be repeated.

The partygate investigation has powerfully showcased the absurdity of the draconian, deeply damaging and probably needless laws imposed on the country. Who was there when the cake was sliced? Was the wine opened in a work way, or a party way? Did Keir work after his beer? But the police were ordered, by these parliamentarians, to subject the public to this absurd inquisition – for visiting relatives, talking to friends, being homeless, even organising (and abandoning) a snowball fight. (List here). Danny Finkelstein is one of the columnists I most admire. But had he voted against these laws in parliament when he had the chance he’d be in a stronger position to complain when they were applied to his party leader.

Finkelstein’s specific complaint is that the police seem to be applying the laws retrospectively to parliamentarians, but not to others. But he and others voted for police to have this discretion. If they use it to go after those who passed the lockdown laws and no one else, there would be a logic to this. Perhaps the police would like our politicians to think twice next time, before voting to criminalise lockdown guidance. Failure to investigate a documented offence in No. 10 would have meant the political class escaping from the regime they voted in. This would create a huge political hazard.

During lockdown, we at The Spectator heard stories of ministers exempting themselves – flying off on trips at a time when they’d voted to ban anyone else from leaving the country. Having ‘work meetings’ in circumstances that others could not, due to their laws. We spoke to people inside the government who feared a damaging lockdown was being made worse because politicians did not properly experience these rules themselves and were cavalier about extending lockdown. Kate Andrews gathered the evidence and presented it in an article, ‘The Covid divide: there’s one rule for the elite, another for us.’

Her point was that rule-dodging is about far more than hypocrisy. If parliamentarians (and their party leaders) are not exposed to the laws they make, then bad laws are far more likely to be imposed on the rest of us. As Kate argued:

“ ‘Politicians have worked out how to circumvent the rules, which perhaps explains why there has not been more pressure to relax them for the rest of society. MPs can organise their own isolation rules, their own trips and even their own parties.’

This is the crucial democratic point. Politicians must – absolutely must – be made to feel the effect of their own laws. For the sake of a healthy democracy, the Metropolitan police absolutely had to investigate everyone in No. 10 who was accused of rule-breaking. It was vital that every one of those people who advised (or failed to oppose) lockdown laws were made to have the experience of a police investigation that hundreds of thousands of others felt, and feel the unfairness of a police penalty.

Is there now – as Finkelstein suggests – a de facto rule that police will do retrospective lockdown investigations for parliamentarians, but not for anyone else? Let’s hope so. It will be an effective way to focus politicians’ minds. Next time this comes up in parliament, they may spend more time focusing on (or speaking up for) those wrongly criminalised by badly-drafted, unnecessary laws. If politicians worry about getting busted in the future for rules they rush through at the time, it’s a healthy, vital democratic force. Keir Starmer, who sent his MPs to vote with Johnson’s lockdown laws, will now have plenty of time to reflect if he was right to vote to make it illegal for people to have a beer and a curry with each other after a hard day’s work.

We are only now beginning to discover the extent of the societal damage of these lockdown laws. And what did they achieve? As Matthew Parris powerfully argued in The Spectator, the data is now in – and it’s hard to find a link between lockdown policy and Covid death toll.

Even now, Starmer and Finkelstein could use their parliamentary positions to point to evidence of the lockdown damage emerging: the exam grade inflation, the hit on cancer care, the mental health backlog. Both could point out that this was an avoidable catastrophe. Either could highlight the missing kids who dropped out of school, and who are still lost with no one really caring. But the fate of such people attracts nothing like the attention of partygate.

Partygate (and beergate) have ended up as the highest-profile lingering example of lockdown laws: the most powerful force obliging MPs and peers to reflect. I supported lockdown at first, thinking it was worth a shot – if it reduced deaths from 500,000 to 20,000 as Prof Neil Ferguson claimed – then it would have been worthwhile. This theory has since collapsed, and people like me must now re-examine our decision to back lockdown in the light of the evidence.

There will be another Covid variant – and a new pathogen. Another lockdown will likely be proposed. At that stage, we can hope that people with the parliamentary power to scrutinise the government will remember partygate – and ask if sending the police after people in this way was really necessary.