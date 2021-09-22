Isabel Hardman
Is Keir Starmer picking a fight with the left?
Sir Keir Starmer is holding talks with the Labour-affiliated trade unions today as he tries to change the way his party elects its leaders. He’s hoping that he will get the backing of Unison, Usdaw and the GMB, which party sources say will then unlock the support of his deputy Angela Rayner. Starmer didn’t share his plans to shake up the party’s voting system – by returning it to the electoral college rather than one member, one vote (OMOV) – with Rayner before he announced it to the shadow cabinet yesterday.
He clearly sees now as the time to seek further definition: later this week he will publish a lengthy essay setting out the intellectual underpinning of his conference speech. The striking thing about this essay is the build-up to it: his aides briefed it weeks ago, which has left space for wild speculation (and mockery) about what might be in the 12,000 word tome. It means that when the essay does land, the expectations are so high that it will struggle to meet them. Along with the big gamble of party voting reform, Starmer has clearly decided that the stakes for his leadership are now high enough that he needs to take some big risks.