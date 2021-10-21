Is Laura Kuenssberg leaving Westminster?

Is Laura Kuenssberg’s time as BBC political editor coming to an end? That’s the suggestion tonight after the Guardian reported she is in talks to step down from the role and move to a plum gig hosting the Today programme.

Rumours of Kuenssberg’s impending departure have been circulating around Westminster for some time now to little avail. But this time it is being talked up as part of a wider shake up of the Beeb’s lead presenters, with Jon Sopel recently announcing he is ending his US beat and returning to the UK.

Kuenssberg’s time in the role has not exactly been smooth sailing. Covering one of the most turbulent periods in British politics, she has found herself subjected to abuse from Corbynites and slammed left and right for being a government shill – or a BBC leftie, depending on the time of day.

So, if Kuenssberg is on the way out, who will replace her? The BBC’s political editor job matters not just to Westminster obsessives: they are the voice, above any other in the media, that translates political happenings to a mass audience.

Journalists viewed as potential successors include Today presenter Amol Rajan (job swap anyone?), the BBC’s Chris Mason and Vicky Young or even Sopel. Of course they could also consider external candidates: would ITV’s Robert Peston consider a return to the Corporation? Then there’s Sky News’s political editor Beth Rigby, though her well-documented lockdown breach could put her at a disadvantage.

Kuenssberg’s move would also bring the Today programme presenter cast to six: her, Amol Rajan (if still there), Justin Webb, Nick Robinson, Martha Kearney and Mishal Husain. Robinson is rumoured to be a little possessive over the 8.10 slot: what luck has he now with the number of cooks on the broth?