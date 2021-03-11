Is Megxit the UK’s ‘George Floyd moment’?

Harry and Meghan are famously hostile to the media but of all the British broadcasters, ITV are regarded as having the best links with the estranged royal couple. News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby is known to be a friend of the Duke of Sussex and was responsible for bagging the 2019 interview in which Meghan Markle lamented that no one had asked if 'she was ok.'

So it was with interest that Mr S read a blog published today by the channel's highly regarded Royal Editor Chris Ship. In the article Ship focuses on possible upsides of the Sussexes' bombshell interview in which the couple made allegations of racism within the highest echelons of the royal family. One positive for instance could be Princes Harry and William using the incident to mend their broken relationship and resume communication.

Ship goes on to note that 'the other positive might be the debate on race in the UK which has been sparked by Meghan’s claims. Whatever the context in which the conversation about Archie’s skin colour and whoever said those words to Harry, on a wider point Meghan firmly believes that the race issue in modern-day Britain is not recognised widely enough.'

The ITV man then compares the way in which the topic is handled on both sides of the Atlantic and reports that Meghan 'believes the issue is most certainly not spoken about enough' and that the former Suits star has concluded from her short time in the UK that the British are 'much more likely to sweep this under the carpet.'

So, is this a watershed moment for the UK on race? Ship's contacts certainly seem to think so. Mr S was intrigued by Ship's suggestion that people he's spoken to are starting to refer to it as Britain’s “George Floyd” moment' – in reference to the mass protests in the wake of the killing of the unarmed black man in the United States.

It wasn't the comparison that first came to Mr S's mind but perhaps it's just their truth.