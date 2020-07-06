Is Rishi Sunak launching a bailout or a menswear range?

The government had plenty of good news to share with the arts world today, after it unveiled a £1.57 billion support package for cash-strapped theatres and venues who are unable to open because of the coronavirus crisis. The £880m in grants and £270m in loans are the latest of several whopping support schemes signed off by the Treasury to keep the struggling British economy afloat.

It was perhaps inevitable then that the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, would want to celebrate the move with his own announcement this weekend. It also gave the Chancellor the opportunity to once again show-off his own unique branding. It’s become commonplace in recent months, after significant government announcements, for Sunak to post smart images on social media, complete with his swishy signature, pink font and aspirational message overlaid on an image of the suited Chancellor himself.

The latest is below:

The show must go on. We’re introducing a world-leading £1.57 billion rescue package to help cultural, arts and heritage institutions weather the impact of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/J3KXUOxJEE July 5, 2020

While the Chancellor has also mocked up posters for the ‘summer economic update’, and and the extension of the furlough scheme.

Today @BorisJohnson set out his bold vision to create opportunity and get Britain building. On July 8th I will deliver an economic update setting out the next stage in our plan to secure the recovery. pic.twitter.com/oQ3BEmxWbY June 30, 2020