The Spectator is a unique magazine with strong brand loyalty. It sits in a niche market with an audience that has a high propensity to subscribe. We are bucking the Publishing marketing trend with increasing sales and big ambitions to grow.

We are the oldest magazine in the world and yet we behave like a start-up. We are agile and fast moving, able to adapt and change without bureaucratic red tape.

Our corporate strategy has been a move towards a subscriptions model. Engagement with our Digital assets is a critical part of our subscriptions model and so our Digital leadership and strategy is to be placed at the forefront.

We are looking for a Director of Digital that will be part of the leadership team, responsible for both developing and leading our digital strategy.

This is a fantastic opportunity to have a real impact in the strategic direction of the business, to drive digital performance and to lead and build your own team.

Key objectives of the role

Continuous improvements to user experience

Traffic growth (SEO)

Innovation

Main Responsibilities

Conduct a digital strategic review, develop, and lead the digital strategy.

Identify what technologies can be used to improve the company’s products.

Oversee and develop a Digital Development team responsible for delivering the digital strategy, improving customer experience, and maximising conversion rates.

Design and implement a traffic growth strategy.

Partner with the Editorial and Marketing departments to help them deliver business objectives.

Take full ownership of our new website and app by making continuous improvements to keep up with world class practices.

Manage relationships with digital delivery partners including a CMS, hosting, web accounts and payment platforms.

Introduce robust processes for development, delivery, and testing.

Manage best practice for digital security and compliance.

Work closely with other business areas such as Commercial, Events and Production with a view of unifying our commercial and consumer assets.

Prioritise digital projects to ensure the most important business goals are being met.

Keep abreast of latest developments and subscription opportunities to enable us to maximise opportunities to drive subs volume.

About you

Effective leader, influencer, and relationship-builder, across functions and seniority levels.

Significant, demonstrable experience of digital media, publishing technology, digital subscriptions, B2C and eCommerce.

Have a strong background in web development programming languages.

Strong SEO, UX, social media, CMS, Hosting, Web Accounting and CRM experience. Previous use of Contentstack, AWS and Piano is a bonus.

A strategist capable of developing and implementing a coherent digital strategy.

Strong commercial focus and business outcome oriented.

Possess an entrepreneurial approach to solving problems and growing the business.

Someone who thrives is an environment more akin to a start-up, able to lead but also prepared to get in the trenches.

Able to work in a high-pressured environment and meet tight deadlines.

Additional Information

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to careers@spectator.co.uk. Please include your current salary and, if applicable, your notice period, together with a brief summary of why you would be suited to the role.

Closing date for applications is 16 October 2021. If you have not received a response from us by 30 October 2021, please assume that you have not been shortlisted for an interview.