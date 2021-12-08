The Spectator reaches millions of people with our insightful and entertaining commentary. It sits in a niche market with an audience that has a high propensity to subscribe. We are bucking the Publishing marketing trend with increasing sales and big ambitions to grow.

We are the oldest magazine in the world and yet we behave like a start-up. We are agile and fast moving, able to adapt and change without bureaucratic red tape.

Engagement with our Digital assets is a critical part of our subscriptions business model and so to help us grow our digital capability, we are investing heavily in digital and are growing our digital team.

We are looking for an ambitious mid-level QA to support us in this evolution.

We are looking for someone who is passionate about testing and continually improving customer experience.

Main responsibilities

Work with our development teams for web and mobile app to devise and implement a testing strategy.

Work to provide an automated test environment for relevant code projects.

Create a stepped plan and implementation for a manual testing process on relevant projects at key stages in the projects.

Test and report on projects as required by developer teams.

Presentation to the business units of testing procedures and reporting.

Timely and clear communication with development teams as required.

Devise new testing strategies

Identify areas where potential weaknesses are present and report accordingly

Secondary responsibility

In addition, the successful candidate will be required to work with the department head and PM to receive and triage development requests and bug fixes using Monday.com for a set number of hours weekly.

About you

Demonstrable QA Testing experience

E-commerce experience

Software quality assurance (Selenium, Cucumber)

Experience testing with and scripting for Webdriver tools

Previous experience working in Agile teams; writing and testing against user stories

Experience of Browserstack

Good experience of queue management (Monday.com)

React Native/Next.js experience preferred

QA software methodologies, tools and processes

Experience in producing reference manuals, developer guides, and/or code samples

Analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

Solid project management ability with attention to detail

A strong team mentality; and an ability to work independently.

Additional information

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to careers@spectator.co.uk. Please include your current salary and, if applicable, your notice period, together with a brief summary of why you would be suited to the role.

Closing date for applications is 17 December 2021. If you have not received a response from us by 7 January 2022, please assume that you have not been shortlisted for an interview.