Parliament closes drinking loophole

Parliament closes drinking loophole
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Times reports today that parliament’s bars are exempt from the 10 p.m. curfew as well as from mask-wearing on the grounds that they are formally considered ‘workplace canteens' — providing what some see as a legal get out for MPs and Lords hoping to enjoy privileges denied to the rest of the country. 

But palace authorities were quick to put a stop to any libationary loopholes. Conservative MP Dehenna Davison shared a statement from the Speaker's Office:

Let's just hope the parliamentary estate isn't about to see scenes similar to those spotted across the country this weekend...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

