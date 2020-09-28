Parliament closes drinking loophole

The Times reports today that parliament’s bars are exempt from the 10 p.m. curfew as well as from mask-wearing on the grounds that they are formally considered ‘workplace canteens' — providing what some see as a legal get out for MPs and Lords hoping to enjoy privileges denied to the rest of the country.

But palace authorities were quick to put a stop to any libationary loopholes. Conservative MP Dehenna Davison shared a statement from the Speaker's Office:

In case there is any doubt about serving times in Parliament’s bars, my colleague, Lee Anderson, just shared this email he received from the Speaker’s Office. We are all in this together so it’s right that we all play by the same rules. pic.twitter.com/cJ6Cli1wl4 September 28, 2020

Let's just hope the parliamentary estate isn't about to see scenes similar to those spotted across the country this weekend...