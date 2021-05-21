Prince Harry criticises his family (again)

Just days after appearing on a podcast in which he called America's first amendment 'bonkers' Prince Harry has now popped up again in another interview with Oprah Winfrey. Back in March, in his infamous joint interview with Meghan Markle, Harry told the media mogul that Prince Charles had cut off all communication with him but that 'I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.' So it was curious to hear the Duke of Sussex yet again criticising his father and the rest of his family in the interview, accusing them of 'total neglect' in its treatment towards he and his wife.

The interview is part of a new Apple TV+ documentary series about mental health called The Me You Can't See featuring stars like Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and Britain's very own self-exiled prince. Turning his guns on his own family, Harry claims that they did not offer support in dealing with the resulting press attention and mental distress following the death of his mother Princess Diana:

“ My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, "Well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you." That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite – if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids.

The Duke also talked about how media and social media had impacted his wife. He told Winfrey that in January 2019 Meghan decided to 'share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life', adding that she later decided against it because she didn't want him to lose 'another woman in my life'. Harry claimed 'I will never be bullied into silence', adding:

“ I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling... That feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, "You can't do this", And it's like, "Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?"

Such an account differs greatly from those working inside the palace machine at the time who feel they tried to accommodate the couple as best they could. Mr S fears that yet another damning interview by Harry will do little to repair the breach with his father or give the Sussexes the privacy they claim to desire.