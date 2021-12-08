Senior Front End Developer NextJS + React

The Spectator reaches millions of people with our insightful and entertaining commentary. It sits in a niche market with an audience that has a high propensity to subscribe. We are bucking the Publishing marketing trend with increasing sales and big ambitions to grow.

We are the oldest magazine in the world and yet we behave like a start-up. We are agile and fast moving, able to adapt and change without bureaucratic red tape.

Engagement with our Digital assets is a critical part of our subscriptions business model and so to help us grow our digital capability, we are investing heavily in digital and are growing our digital team.

We are looking for an ambitious Senior Front End Developer, working with NextJS and React.

Main responsibilities

Lead the development of our current website, improving customer experience and maximising conversion rates.

Lead the migration to a full NextJS implementation of our website.

Assist with planning major and step releases as part of an overall technology plan and work with the wider team and leadership to effectively deliver business goals.

Develop proactive technical solutions and showcase cutting edge internal and external outcomes to internal customers.

Work with the Editorial and Marketing departments to help them deliver business objectives though the continued improvements to the website.

Implement robust processes for development, delivery, and testing.

Keep abreast of latest developments and subscription opportunities to enable us to maximise opportunities to drive subs volume.

Support and mentor junior developers within the team.

About you

Extensive practical experience in React Redux

Useful experience: TypeScript, Piano.js, ContentStack, Sentry, Postman, Segment

Extensive practical experience in AWS (specifically: Amplify, S3, CloudFront, Route 53, Lambda, Step function)

SCSS knowledge (CSS3)

Testing skills (Unit, Integration, E2E) with Jest and react testing library

Experience in producing reference manuals, developer guides, and/or code samples

Analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

Solid project management ability with attention to detail

Experience managing or mentoring others.

Additional information

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to jobs@spectator.co.uk. Please include your current salary and, if applicable, your notice period, together with a brief summary of why you would be suited to the role.

Closing date for applications is 17 December 2021. If you have not received a response from us by 7 January 2022, please assume that you have not been shortlisted for an interview.