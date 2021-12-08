The Spectator reaches millions of people with our insightful and entertaining commentary. It sits in a niche market with an audience that has a high propensity to subscribe. We are bucking the Publishing marketing trend with increasing sales and big ambitions to grow.

We are the oldest magazine in the world and yet we behave like a start-up. We are agile and fast moving, able to adapt and change without bureaucratic red tape.

Engagement with our Digital assets is a critical part of our subscriptions business model and so to help us grow our digital capability, we are investing heavily in digital and are growing our digital team.

We are looking for an ambitious Senior React Native Developer, someone who is excited about bringing innovation to the publishing space.

Main responsibilities

Lead the development of our app(s), improving customer experience and maximising conversion rates.

Work with internal stakeholders to plan for the next version of our mobile app, from inception to delivery and on.

Develop proactive technical solutions and showcase cutting edge internal and external outcomes to internal customers.

Work with a wider team to implement best-in-class analytics, UI design, and app stability and responsiveness.

Support and mentor junior developers within the team.

Work with the Editorial and Marketing departments to help them deliver business needs.

Implement robust processes for development, delivery, and testing.

Keep abreast of latest developments and subscription opportunities to enable us to maximise opportunities to drive subs volume.

About you

Demonstrable practical experience in React Native

Extensive practical experience in Apollo

Useful experience: GraphQL, Typescript, Github Actions, Sentry

Experience using Piano would be an advantage

Experience in producing reference manuals, developer guides, and/or code samples

Analytical thinking and problem-solving skill

Solid project management ability with attention to detail

A strong team mentality; and an ability to work independently.

Experience managing or mentoring others

Additional information

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to selection@spectator.co.uk. Please include your current salary and, if applicable, your notice period, together with a brief summary of why you would be suited to the role.

Closing date for applications is 17 December 2021. If you have not received a response from us by 7 January 2022, please assume that you have not been shortlisted for an interview.