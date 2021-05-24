SNP councillor on Eurovision: ‘We hate the UK too’

After the UK finished bottom of Eurovision on Saturday, you might have thought British hopeful James Newman was the big loser of the night. But step forward, Rhiannon Spear, SNP Greater Pollok representative, who managed to embarrass her newly re-elected party with a late night display of classlessness.

The SNP's national women's convenor posted: 'It's ok Europe we hate the United Kingdom too. Love, Scotland.' Spear also serves as chair of Glasgow City Council’s education committee, tasked with the development of school curricula and educational attainment of children – what an example she sets them.

Predictably her tweet sparked a social media backlash, with Scottish Conservative chief whip Stephen Kerr leading the charger over her 'abhorrent language' claiming: 'the mask has again slipped from the SNP and this is another example of their toxic obsession with division' and adding 'We should be teaching tolerance and inclusion, not hate and division.'

And now as sure as night follows day, Spear has deleted the tweet and apologised 'for any offence caused' only after her words gained traction online. Steerpike wonders why a party which created the new offence of 'stirring up hatred' as recently as March should have so many members obsessed with repeatedly publicising their own hatred of the UK.

Good to see that 'civic nationalism' on show once again...