Solutions to the peril of plastic

Here, in the second of our series of inspirational stories behind 2019’s Disruptor finalists, Martin Vander Weyer talks to Gabriel Fysh, director of Transcend Packaging, a fast-growing manufacturer of paper drinking straws and other non-plastic packaging solutions that was our regional winner for Wales and the North West.

Blue Planet II, Sir David Attenborough’s documentary series first shown in late 2017, made the world aware of the peril of plastic pollution for creatures that live in the oceans. And that realisation happened to coincide with the birth of Transcend Packaging, a venture which was setting out to bring cutting-edge science to an industry that was deeply stuck in its ways but suddenly in the spotlight as a colossal source of single-use plastic wastes.

Transcend is the brainchild of two co-founders: Italian-born materials scientist Lorenzo Angelucci, who does the technology, and Gabriel Fysh, who oversees the finances. Lorenzo had spent 20 years running another packaging business in South Wales on behalf of family owners. Eager to become an entrepreneur in his own right, he was convinced that ‘sustainability was going to be the next big thing’, says Gabriel, even before Attenborough reset the agenda. ‘His passion is paper… he doesn’t stop talking about it.’ Gabriel was a partner in a private equity firm when he first looked at Lorenzo’s business plan: he invested personally and is now full-time at Transcend.

Lorenzo’s previous connection as a supplier to McDonald’s gave the new business the opportunity in 2018 to bid to be one of the fast-food chain’s pioneer suppliers of paper straws. Delivering that contract required not just setting up a new factory at Ystrad Mynach, near Caerphilly, in quick time, but also achieving food-safety certification and completing several rounds of capital-raising. The Welsh government provided a £500,000 grant to support new jobs (the plant now employs 180) and the first truckload of recyclable straws was despatched in June 2019. Despite some social-media sniping about the new products (which Gabriel suspected of coming from the threatened plastics industry), the crucial breakthrough had been made.

Paper-based products clearly have huge potential in the quick-service restaurant sector, where the UK government has set an urgent deadline for the abolition of plastic straws. Transcend is also supplying KFC, Starbucks, Pret a Manger and the Five Guys burger chain. But the company’s focus for 2020 is ‘all about Tetrapak’. European consumers were previously throwing away single-use bendy plastic straws of the kind that come attached to drinks cartons at the rate of 20 billion a year: that concertina bend may look simple, but making it in paper is another technical hurdle. And ‘the challenge beyond that’, says Gabriel, ‘is paper cutlery, replacing wood-based products that consumers don’t like and are difficult to recycle’.

Finding solutions to a global environmental problem, rapidly emerging as an industry leader, combining high skills in science and finance… Transcend is, in short, a model of what we mean by an economic disruptor.