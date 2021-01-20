Stephen Daisley
The 21st century told in 10 films
Cinema came of age in the 20th century and documented that epoch in all its trials and tribulations. Movies are for the most part escapist confections but they can also reflect our world back to us. To learn about the major events of the last century, it is sometimes as useful to turn to a film as to pick up a book. The following are ten movies that tell key chapters of the 20th century.
The Great War, 1917 (Sam Mendes, 2019)
The notion of dying for king and country is alien to modern sensibilities and the outcome of the Great War — a temporary expansion of the British Empire — is not something many filmmakers want to romanticise. The obvious route, then, is to polemicise against misplaced patriotism and senseless slaughter and tut solemnly at how unenlightened the world was back then.
Sam Mendes avoids falling into either trap in his masterful 1917, an epic of bravery and love. Two soldiers (played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) are despatched with a message to cancel a planned offensive that will lead British forces into an ambush. To reach the isolated troops requires a perilous trek across minefields and through German aerial bombardments and ends with a desperate sprint onto the battlefield to stop the carnage.
A particular highlight is MacKay stumbling across a company of Tommies in a forest as one (actor and singer Jos Slovick) offers an ethereal rendition of ‘Wayfaring Stranger’. It’ll give you chills.
World War II, Army of Shadows (Jean-Pierre Melville, 1969)
The story of a cell of Resistance fighters in Vichy France, Army of Shadows is a claustrophobic depiction of courage and betrayal in which jarring close-ups and an oppressive score conspire to tighten the noose around the audience as much as the hunted men and women on screen. Melville’s grip is so taut, you start to feel like the Gestapo are after you too.
Army of Shadows does not belong to the familiar rotation of Sunday afternoon war movies still common on British TV. Its sensibilities are darker, although not wholly fatalistic. There is a sentiment of noble sacrifice for the good of the republic, which is very French and less universal than the straightforward good-versus-evil parables that British and American takes on WWII often favour. Nonetheless, it is a film that articulates the anxieties of being an insurrectionist in your own country in a way that lingers in the mind.
The Holocaust, Shoah (Claude Lanzmann, 1985)
Shoah is not an enjoyable movie in the conventional sense but its moral spirit compels you through its daunting running time. This is history told first hand by those who lived it. Some of the most difficult interviews are with former SS officers, including the admissions of Franz Suchomel, a Treblinka guard whom Lanzmann secretly recorded.
In an under-appreciated device, the director also decided to forgo newsreel footage from the war, journeying instead to the same sites to film them as they were three decades on from the events narrated. Intercutting and overlaying survivors’ accounts with shots of empty fields and disused railroad tracks underscored how quickly Europe had moved on and how only memory had the power to keep the truth alive for the next generation.
India’s struggle for independence, Gandhi (Richard Attenborough, 1982)
War films are sometimes reproached for pandering to patriotism but Richard Attenborough’s magnum opus is that rare beast: a civic nationalist war movie. As Gandhi explains: ‘There is no people on Earth that would not prefer their own, bad government to the good government of an alien power.’ The movie boasts detractors on the right and some of their objections are valid. (Attenborough’s film is a work of hagiography, not biography.)
But leaving some of Gandhi’s less palatable views in shadow takes nothing away from the motive force of the movie: Kingsley’s performance. Few actors playing real people are able to embody their characters so totally and still be acting rather than impersonating. Kingsley is the definitive Gandhi as much because of the actor Kingsley is as because of the man Gandhi was.
The State of Israel, Exodus (Otto Preminger, 1960)
Paul Newman is our hero, a Haganah freedom fighter who faces down the British to transport a ship full of Jews to pre-state Israel. Sal Mineo takes a divergent path by joining the Irgun, a rightist liberation force that opposed the Haganah’s policy of havlaga(‘self-restraint’) and was convinced the occupiers would be driven out only by guerrilla warfare. The two archetypes, crudely drawn but not without truth, dramatise the dilemmas that confronted Jews striving to rebuild their homeland.
Critics accuse the film of failing to reflect the local Arab perspective on 1948 but the movie is memorable for Newman’s impassioned speech for peace as he buries a murdered Arab friend and a slain Jewish refugee in the same grave. The film’s famous ending, in which the mourners leap into trucks and head for the frontline, is just as stirring 60 years on.
The Cold War, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Don Siegel, 1956)
The residents of Santa Mira, a fictional town in California, are being steadily replaced by emotionless lookalikes hatched via pods sent to Earth by extra-terrestrials. Of course the plot is nonsense. What did you expect of a film called Invasion of the Body Snatchers? The ludicrousness fits perfectly with the allegory, which is anti-communist or anti-anti-communist depending on who you ask. Siegel translated Cold War America’s fears — of communism and conformity — into a pulpy sci-fi picture that has outlasted all its contemporaries because its director understood that schlock and satire can coexist.
Like the suspicion-cloaked America of McCarthyism and Soviet spying, Siegel’s Santa Mira is a place where truth is no defence to accusations and sometimes lying is a matter of self-preservation. Just to prove it, in one scene Siegel has his leads, played by Kevin McCarthy and Dana Winter, try to pass as pod people to escape the deadly doppelgängers — only to be betrayed by their own humanity when they see a dog hurt.
The original ending was meant to be a downer but the studio baulked, yet the more ambiguous finale, which leaves the fate of mankind up in the air, is much more unsettling.
The US civil rights movement, The Bus (Haskell Wexler, 1965)
A middle-aged black woman remonstrates with a white woman for preaching hippie-toned non-violence. The white bus driver, sympathetic to the cause of racial equality, frets about the DC gathering prompting a backlash from white America. A youngish black activist, full of righteous zeal, insists on stopping in an inhospitable area to buy some smokes. When others protest that he put them in danger, he reminds them where the fault lies: 'What's wrong with getting a packet of cigarettes in Hagerstown, Maryland? The fact that it's Hagerstown, Maryland is what's wrong with it.'
The Bus is the greatest road movie you’ve never seen, a hitchhiker on a long, hard journey to justice. This hour-long freedom rider travelogue is lamentably obscure as a document of American social and cinematic history, but you can change that by buying or renting it on Vimeo.
The Vietnam war, The Deer Hunter (Michael Cimino, 1978)
Although the friends survive the conflict proper, they are each killed by it in their own way: Savage is horrifically injured, Walken shoots himself and De Niro is left emotionally dead by what he has seen. The film's political ambivalence has made it a target for leftist critics who accuse Cimino of racist and dehumanising depictions of the Viet Cong and the subplot in which they are shown forcing American POWs to play Russian roulette is controversial for its lack of historical basis.
The closing scene in which the surviving characters sing 'God Bless America', unfairly maligned as jingoistic, is haunting and painfully human. Cimino did not set out as others did to make a polemic against war, in the vein of Coming Home (Hal Ashby, 1978), nor did he offer up red, white and blue propaganda as John Wayne did in 1968's The Green Berets. He meant to make a film about the people, not the conflict, and in doing so produced one of the best war movies ever made.
The dictatorship of the proletariat, The Lives of Others (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006)
In one of his final performances, Ulrich Mühe plays a Stasi agent assigned to wiretap a beloved East German playwright on the pretext of compromised loyalty. The truth is that a senior regime official is sweet on the dramatist’s lover and would like to prise her away from him. In one of the acid ironies that flow throughout this dread-bathed drama, the writer is a true-believing socialist but the escalating interventions in his life push him into a steady trickle of disloyalties.
When the film was released in 2006, it picked up a best foreign-language Oscar and captured the hearts of critics. There is an awful weight to it, a gravity that stays with you days after watching the film — sympathy pains for a life lived under the crushing pressure of an enforced lie. The Lives of Others is more impactful than any documentary about the GDR because the emotional clout of Mühe’s performance draws you into his moral scenario. You can’t help but ask yourself what you would have done in his character’s position, or that of Sebastian Koch’s playwright, and you may not like the answer.
The collapse of the Soviet Union, Good Bye, Lenin! (Wolfgang Becker, 2003)
Katrin Sass plays an idealistic mother living in the GDR in late 1989 who has only two loves in live: her son (The Fifth Estate’s Daniel Brühl) and Soviet socialism. Her offspring is less enamoured of communism and takes part in a pro-democracy demonstration during which he is beaten by police, causing his mother to suffer a heart attack that leaves her comatose. Then everything changes: the regime falls, the Berlin Wall comes down and Germany is reunified.
One day Sass awakens but her doctors warn her son that the slightest shock could kill her. So he sets about creating the illusion that the GDR is still alive and well, even as the country is transforming rapidly outside their little apartment. This requires a comical amount of ingenuity. When a banner for Coke goes up on the opposite building, Brühl fakes a TV bulletin bringing the joyous news that the Coca-Cola Company has defected from the West and embraced Marxism. Good Bye, Lenin! was one of the earliest mainstream movies to tackle the complicated feelings of liberation and loss that East Berliners felt when the wall came down. It is a tremendously funny movie but there is a longing amidst the comedy.