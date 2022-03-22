The lost beauty of Ukraine

It’s an odd feeling: watching a country you’ve visited many times suddenly finding itself at the centre of the news.

Even before Putin's tanks rolled in, Ukraine was hardly a tourism hotspot. Two revolutions in a decade and a protracted conflict in the east had helped see to that. But while geopolitical instability may have put off the average tourist (with numbers halving after Euromaidan in 2014), it also added a serious pull factor for some – me included.

When I first visited Kyiv – just weeks after the country’s pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, had been forced to flee – the city was high on its own potential. As a Westerner, you were soon welcomed by the loose networks of activists and journalists who’d been involved in the demonstrations and now saw an opportunity to steer the country away from kleptocracy.

It was those networks – and friendships – that kept me going back. But while the drinks kept flowing over long summer nights in Kyiv restaurants, something else was changing. That giddy optimism that had seemingly united the city – and much of the country – was dropping off. Jubilation over Maidan was quickly giving way to resentment of the war in the east. The new president, Petro Poroshenko, was increasingly seen as weak and self-interested.

Optimistic or not, though, Kyiv was a beautiful place to explore. Visit in the spring or summer and you could count on your morning stroll being infinitely improved by the sunlight bouncing from the bulbous domes of the city’s two majestic cathedrals – St Andrew’s and St Sophia’s. To see them now as the backdrop for Clive Myrie's war reporting is as surreal as it is sad.

Kyiv

It isn’t the only Kyiv landmark to suffer this fate. As any guidebook will tell you, one of the city’s famous oddities is its cavernous metro network. Kyiv’s Arsenalna station has the honour, for example, of being the deepest in the world. Designed in the early days of the Cold War to withstand a missile attack, the network now finds itself used for that very reason - except that the missiles are ordered by those in Red Square rather than against them.

Then there’s Pechersk Lavra: the ancient network of underground shrines and tombs that houses the sanctified remains of pivotal figures in eastern Christianity. As one of the most remarkable heritage sights in eastern Europe, it is held in the highest regard by almost all Ukrainians – including my atheist-leaning friends.

It isn’t just Ukrainians, though. As one of the few remaining traces of Kievan Rus – the ancestral predecessor of both Ukraine and Russia – the Lavra monastery has long stirred the passions of those Russian nationalists who feel that history gives them a spiritual claim over Kyiv. At times, this has been weaponised. According to Ukrainian intelligence reports (which have proved eerily accurate so far), the Lavra was where the Kremlin originally planned to commemorate Zelensky’s surrender.

As charming as Kyiv is, though, most Ukrainians I knew had one bit of tourism advice: leave the capital entirely and instead go to Lviv – the beautiful Austro-Hungarian city long regarded as the home of the Ukrainian language. With its baroque charm and cobbled streets, this cosmopolitan gem has long been Ukraine’s best shot at stealing a march on the likes of Prague and Krakow.

Lviv, Old Town

What’s so special about Lviv? Aside from its gorgeous aesthetic, the city is brilliantly compact yet full of winding streets: meaning that you can spend the whole weekend exploring without ever needing to think about transport. And despite having that winning combination of excellent restaurants and rock bottom prices, it still feels largely undiscovered - and totally free of stag parties.

It was safe too. Despite supplying a large number of Ukraine’s volunteer battalions, Lviv’s location (just 60km from the Polish border) made it feel as far away from the fighting as you could get. That the city would end up the target of Russian missiles would have struck even the most feverish anti-Putin hawks as unthinkable. At least back then.

What will happen next? Lviv’s uniquely Western status – having never been part of the Soviet Union – could prove both a blessing and a curse. The city will likely remain outside of any territorial ambitions harboured by Putin. Yet its lack of sentimental attachment for Russians (compared to, say, Odessa) and association with Ukrainian nationalism may make it a convenient political target.

Once stability finally returns to Ukraine, I suspect Lviv will likely be the first city ready to welcome visitors again – assuming, that is, the influx of Ukrainians fleeing from elsewhere has slowed down. Admittedly, that may seem some way off yet, but I’ll keep my fingers crossed. Given what he's up against, I suspect rebooting tourism is hardly a priority for Zelensky. For my own part, though, a return trip is top of my list.