What will the new tiered system look like?

Anyone who was hoping that things would go back to normal when the national lockdown ends next month will be sorely disappointed today. This afternoon, Boris Johnson is expected to outline in Parliament a new tougher tiered system, which will come into force on 3 December, when the national lockdown ends.

The Prime Minister is then expected to reveal which areas will be in each tier on Thursday, after consulting the latest coronavirus infection data. Most areas are expected to be moved into Tiers 2 and 3.

So what will the new tiers actually involve? The papers report this morning that the rules on socialising will stay roughly the same in the new tiered system, with the ‘rule of six’ in place in Tier 1. But there may be tougher measures in place when it comes to hospitality venues. This system should last until Christmas, when the regulations will be relaxed for five days.

Below reflects the latest thinking on the new tiered system, which may be subject to change before the Prime Minister’s announcement today:

Tier 1

The ‘rule of six’ is expected to still be in place when meeting people from other households, both indoors and outdoors. But there have been suggestions from the government that Tier 1 measures could be toughened to be brought into line with Tiers 2 and 3.

The 10pm pub and restaurant curfew will be relaxed until 11pm, although the Telegraph reports that last orders will still have to be called at 10pm. The aim is to stop everyone leaving pubs and pilling on to public transport at the same time, potentially spreading the virus.

Tier 2

Household mixing will still be banned indoors. It is uncertain whether the ‘rule of six’ will still be in place when meeting other households outdoors, or if household mixing outside will now be banned.

As in Tier 1, the hospitality curfew will be relaxed until 11pm. But pubs may now only be allowed to serve alcohol if it is alongside a ‘substantial meal’ – similar to the restrictions previously in place in Tier 3.

Tier 3

As in the previous tiered system, no household mixing will be allowed indoors and in private gardens. In the original tiers, those in Tier 3 were still able to mix with other households in some outdoor settings, such as parks and beaches. It is not clear if this will still be possible in December.

In the previous system, pubs and restaurants were allowed to remain open as long as any alcohol was served alongside a substantial meal. This may now change. The Sun reports that pubs will only be able to serve takeaway pints, and the Telegraph says that restaurants will be closed except for takeaways and deliveries.

It is also possible that cinemas, hairdressers and beauty salons could also be closed in Tier 3.

In addition, as part of the new system:

Gyms are expected to re-open and outdoor sport will be allowed in every tier.

Church services will be allowed to take place in all three tiers.

Non-essential shops will re-open in all tiers, which means that everyone should be able to do their Christmas shopping.