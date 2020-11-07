Who came up with ‘lockdown’?

The start of lockdown

The earliest known use of ‘lockdown’ in its current sense was in a 1973 story in the Fresno Bee, a Californian newspaper, referring to prisoners being kept in their cells after a knife attack. Despite apparently giving the world the concept, not all Fresno locals seemed happy to be placed in lockdown in April. A protest in May resulted in a fight between protestors and the president of the city council.

Bed cover

How full of Covid patients are hospitals? Hospitals with more than 200 Covid patients (data for 27 October):

—Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 450 out of 1,595 beds

Bust sizes

— Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:out of— Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust:out of— Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:out of— University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust :out of— Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust :out of— Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:out ofSource: NHS

What about business death statistics? Has Covid-19 impacted on corporate insolvencies?

2019 / 2020

March - 1,586 / 1,232 April - 1,435 / 1,201 May - 1,355 / 980 June - 1,469 / 762 July - 1,450 / 965 August - 1,369 / 784 September - 1,513 / 926 Source: The Insolvency Service

PE lessons

We are being encouraged to exercise, yet tennis courts and golf courses will be closed. How did activity levels change in England during the first lockdown? People reporting taking part in activities at least twice in the previous 28 days (mid-March to mid-May 2019 vs mid-March to mid-May 2020):

2019 / 2020

‘Active’ - 65.3% / 58.2%

Walking -Cycling -Swimming -Team sports -Racquet sports -Gym -Fitness class -Source: Sport England