Why Turkey Twizzlers are back on the menu

Pink and twisted

Bernard Matthews, which stopped making Turkey Twizzlers in 2005 after criticism about unhealthy school dinners from Jamie Oliver, announced it is reintroducing the product. It will contain up to 70% turkey, compared with 34% originally.

— Bernard Matthews came up with the idea of making twisted pieces of turkey, allegedly as an accidental by-product from a machine which stamped out imitation drumsticks from reconstituted turkey meat.

— The name ‘Twizzler’ was also used by a Pennsylvania confectionary company, Y&S Candies, from 1929. The product, still sold in the US, is made from corn syrup, flour and sugar, with strawberry flavouring.

Covid courage

How brave have the British public been feeling over Covid-19 in the past week?

95% say they have left their home. However, 26% say they still feel uncomfortable about doing so. 73% have met up with friends or family to socialise. Of these, 47% say they observed social distancing. 40% say they would feel comfortable sitting inside a pub or restaurant; 20% have cancelled plans to travel abroad; and 14% say they would be comfortable visiting a swimming pool.

Source: ONS

White-collar countries

The people of which OECD countries are most suited to working from home? (As a percentage of the working population):

Most

Luxembourg | 49%

UK | 43%

Sweden | 41%

Switzerland | 40%

Netherlands | 40%

Fewest

Turkey | 21%

Slovakia | 29%

Romania | 29%

Spain | 31%

Hungary | 32%

Source: OECD

Hot as hell

A temperature of 54.4˚C (129.9˚F) measured near Furnace Creek, Death Valley, California, was claimed to be the highest air temperature ever recorded on Earth. However, to claim that prize three other records would have to be disregarded.

— 58˚C (136.4˚F) measured at Aziziya, Libya, on 13 September 1922. The record was accepted for decades, but in 2012 the World Meteorological Organisation decided that an inexperienced meteorologist must have misread the thermometer.

— 56.7˚C (134.1˚F) was measured, also at Furnace Creek, on 10 July 1913 (there is a campaign by some climate scientists to have it struck from the record books).

— 55˚C (131˚F) was measured at Kebili, Tunisia, on 7 July 1931.