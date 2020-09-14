Will Boris Johnson be able to quell the latest Brexit rebellion?

Is the government facing a looming defeat on the internal market bill? After plans by Boris Johnson and his ministers to override parts of the withdrawal agreement through the legislation came to light last week, there has been a growing backlash among Tory MPs. The decision by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to stand up at the despatch box and say the plans did break international law 'in a specific and limited way' angered even some Brexiteer MPs as they felt it left them no cover to support the legislation.

The sense in government has been that the proposals will still pass the Commons as the rebellion is limited. However, a sign of the trouble ahead can be found both in the fact Johnson felt the need to address his MPs on Friday night and in comments made overnight by former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. Cox has used an editorial for the Times to announce that he cannot support the legislation as it stands as it will do 'unconscionable' damage to Britain’s international reputation. Meanwhile, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major have called on MPs to reject the plans.

The latter intervention is actually viewed as rather helpful by figures in government – Blair and Major are unlikely to support any of the government's Brexit plans so it makes it more of a Leave vs Remain issue than one of legality. However, Cox's intervention is trickier. Back when Theresa May attempted to pass her withdrawal agreement, it was Cox's legal verdict that led to many Tory MPs refusing to play ball. Ministers still remain confident that the bill will pass the votes this week. However, when it reaches the committee stage next week and there are votes on amendments, things could become more difficult. While Boris Johnson's address on Friday helped assure some in the party, there are plenty of others who are yet to make up their mind.