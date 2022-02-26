Will Holly Willoughby stop the war in Ukraine?

I assume that Vladimir Putin will now rapidly withdraw his forces from Ukraine given the recent interventions of Holly Willoughby, Peter Andre and – perhaps most tellingly of all – Kerry Katona.

Still more pressure has been brought to bear on the beleaguered President as Sean Penn has arrived in Ukraine to film a no-doubt searing documentary.

Meanwhile in the UK thousands of ordinary people have made it absolutely clear, by adopting the Ukrainian flag on their social media sites and also putting out tea lights, that Putin must mend his ways. What would you do if you were Putin? Resign right now? Or simply sue for peace, apologising as you did so. After all it’s what Harry and Meghan want.

This is all we really have to give to the Ukrainians. Not troops, aeroplanes and missiles. Just self serving titrags from our cherished sleb culture which last week was demanding we all wear face masks and two weeks before was still taking the knee for BLM.