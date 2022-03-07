Will seaplanes make Greece the Maldives of Europe?

A major seaplane service for Greece is set to launch, with the aim of making its poorly connected islands much easier to reach. With some of the operators claiming the new service will make Greece 'the Maldives of Europe', expectation is sky-high.

The launch has been pushed back for years by bureaucratic delays but finally the seaplanes are nearly ready. So, will they deliver and if so where are the undiscovered gems set to boom as a result?

An archipelago of about 3,000 islands with approximately 9,000 miles of coastline, Greece is an ideal candidate for a seaplane service. In The Maldives, which has around half the number of islands, arriving by flying boat at your hotel or restaurant is a run-of-the-mill occurrence.

'Greece has hundreds of small islands that cannot be accessed easily. For that reason, a lot of travellers choose the more accessible islands that have either an airport or are a short boat trip from the mainland,' says Vasilis Pandis, owner of The Greek Villas, a holiday home rental agency. 'There are lots of small islands that are still isolated and unspoiled by mass tourism.'

Seaplanes are not an entirely new concept to Greece – the first ones landed on its waters back in the 1920s, ceasing after WWII. There was an unsuccessful bid to revive them in the mid 2000s – which was cut short by the financial crisis.

The two main operators leading the current push are Grecian Air and Hellenic Seaplanes. 'Officially, the service should launch imminently, with a first sea airport on Corfu,' says Pandis. Around 30 islands have already applied to build a sea airport, including Halki, Symi, Tilos, Karpathos in the South Aegean and Kefalonia, Ithaca, Lefkada, Meganisi among the Ionian Islands.

The small island of Symi (iStock)

Some of the best undiscovered gems, Pandis says, are Tinos, Sifnos and Amorgos. These sandy blobs sit in the Aegean Sea – tantalisingly close to isles such as Mykonos and Paros (which benefit from their own airports) yet still a long ferry ride away.

On the other side of Greece, Victoria Hooberman, founder of villa specialist Scott Williams, tips Paxos, Ithaca and Meganisi as three islands that will soar in popularity once connectivity improves.

'Paxos is one of my personal favourites: we’ve been going there as a family for 40 years. But getting there involves flying to Corfu, transiting to the port, then getting a ferry or private sea taxi to Paxos,' Hooberman says. 'And the ferries don’t run all that regularly, so you have to be careful not to get stuck. But once you’re in Paxos it’s incredible – the island is essentially one enormous olive grove with wild flowers and crystal waters to swim in.'

From there it is a short boat journey to Antipaxos, an almost uninhabited island, with wild hiking trails. Many of Hooberman’s guests staying on Paxos will rent a boat and head over to Antipaxos with a picnic for lunch to enjoy the views over the water to their villa.

Meganisi – with its white-washed villages and intriguing sea caves – is similarly unexplored. 'Currently to get there you have to fly to Athens, then fly to Preveza, then drive and get a boat from Lefkas,' Pandis adds.

Even in places like Rhodes which are already served by normal commercial aircrafts, land-and-water planes will make it easier to access other parts of the island which are further from the airport. Greece’s large lakes, whose shores are brimming with stunning yet hard-to-reach towns and villages, are also included within plans for the new hydroplanes.

'“There are some beautiful lakeside destinations and mainland coastal ones that are very hard to get to and will really benefit from the new network,' says Hooberman.

She tips Kardamili on the Mani peninsula as one such destination – a fishing port which, according to The Iliad, Agamemnon offered to Achilles to tempt him back to the siege of Troy. The centre is stuffed with stone buildings that are hundreds of years old as well as upmarket tavernas and boutique shops.

So will the service turn Greece into the Maldives of Europe - as the CEO of Hellenic Seaplanes has claimed?

One of the biggest game changers for travellers is how much easier it will be to island hop, Hooberman adds. 'It hasn’t been all that feasible in Greece before – unless you’ve booked a long trip – because it takes such a long time by ferry. The ability to island hop will be really appealing,'

The seaplane should also be relatively affordable, she adds: 'Back in the 2000s the cost was quite reasonable. And the views are incredible – it’s definitely the most romantic way to travel.'