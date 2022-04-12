Coffee House
Full list: the Tory MPs backing Boris
News that Boris and Rishi would be fined by the Metropolitan Police broke shortly before 1.45 p.m. today. Since then, there has been an unusual silence on the Tory WhatsApp groups as Conservative MPs wait to consider their response. Surprisingly Sir Roger Gale, a longtime persistent critic of the PM was first to come out in support of Johnson. According to Gale, 'now is not the time,' to kick Boris out of No. 10. On the other hand both former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and 2019 leadership contender Rory Stewart think he should.
Political hacks are now eagerly awaiting to see which of the cabinet will make statements of support for the fined duo in Downing Street. Will any members of the government fail to tweet helpful statements? Could any even resign? One thing's for sure: for Boris Johnson's top team, the ongoing parliamentary recess just got a whole more eventful.
Below are a list of MPs who have declared their support for Boris Johnson:
2. Douglas Ross
10. Conor Burns
11. Tom Hunt
12. Adam Holloway
13. Simon Clarke
14. Nigel Adams
15. Liz Truss
16. Alister Jack
17. James Cleverly
18, Sajid Javid
19. Kwasi Kwarteng
20. Michael Gove
21. Steve Barclay