Full list: the Tory MPs backing Boris

News that Boris and Rishi would be fined by the Metropolitan Police broke shortly before 1.45 p.m. today. Since then, there has been an unusual silence on the Tory WhatsApp groups as Conservative MPs wait to consider their response. Surprisingly Sir Roger Gale, a longtime persistent critic of the PM was first to come out in support of Johnson. According to Gale, 'now is not the time,' to kick Boris out of No. 10. On the other hand both former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and 2019 leadership contender Rory Stewart think he should.

Political hacks are now eagerly awaiting to see which of the cabinet will make statements of support for the fined duo in Downing Street. Will any members of the government fail to tweet helpful statements? Could any even resign? One thing's for sure: for Boris Johnson's top team, the ongoing parliamentary recess just got a whole more eventful.

Below are a list of MPs who have declared their support for Boris Johnson:

1. Sir Roger Gale

2. Douglas Ross

3. Michael Fabricant

4. Andrew Bridgen

5. James Duddridge

6. Brendan Clarke-Smith

7. Amanda Milling

8. Chris Clarkson

9. Nadine Dorries

10. Conor Burns

11. Tom Hunt

12. Adam Holloway

13. Simon Clarke

14. Nigel Adams

15. Liz Truss

16. Alister Jack

17. James Cleverly

18, Sajid Javid

19. Kwasi Kwarteng

20. Michael Gove

21. Steve Barclay