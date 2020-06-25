  1. Miscellaneous
Jonathan Ray

Winning entries of our limerick competition in celebration of English wine week

Text settings

We are delighted to publish the winning entries of our recent competition to find the best limericks in praise of English wine, in celebration of English Wine Week (20-28 June).

The winner, none other than the Earl of Limerick himself, receives a deliciously effervescent prize comprised of three bottles of 2019 Chapel Down Sparkling Bacchus – a deliciously aromatic expression of England’s ‘own’ grape – and three bottles of award-winning Chapel Down Brut NV – a tasty blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Meunier.

The three runners-up, Martyn Marriott, Bob Turvey and Tim Wardle, will each receive a signed copy of my book Drink More Fizz! in which many English sparklers feature.

The winning verses and those of the runners-up can be enjoyed below. Cheers!

There’s a myth that we need to debunk:

That the wines made in Blighty are junk.

We’ll show to the nation

That real celebration

Occurs when OUR sparklers are drunk

 

For centuries the reign of Champagne

Was the only thing people would deign

To imbibe. White or pink?

A superior drink.

The French answer to pleasure or pain.

 

Next thing they’re raising the ante

And pushing the Asti Spumante

Compounding our troubles

With Italian bubbles

And frankly unsparkling Frizzante.

 

Then remember that awful palaver

When we all had to drink Spanish Cava?

If handed a flute

Of Codorniu Brut,

You’d squeeze out a smile and say ‘Rather’.

 

Now no matter how widely you roam

The answer lies closer to home

Our downs and our wolds

With their verdant green folds

Are where the best sparklers are grown.

 

So next time you’re hosting a guest

Whose tastebuds you want to impress

It ain’t no debacle

To serve English sparkle

And b+ll+cks to all of the rest.

Earl of Limerick
There once was a writer called Ray

Who found us good fizz for his pay

He picked Chapel Down

As the best one in town

And was right as is always his way.

Martyn Marriott

Let’s consider the English grape, Bacchus;

It truly is one of life’s crackers.

Good acid; high yield;

Grows in any field,

And produces great fizzy lip-smackers.

 

Other grapes in the UK shine through;

Pinots Noir, Blanc, and Meunier, too.

With Chardonnay blended

Taste buds are upended;

The result is a heavenly brew.

 

Of all vineyards, which one takes the crown,

For producing wines of such renown

From all of these grapes?

Well – simply traipse

To the wine shop and say: Chapel Down!

Bob Turvey
It is said, some may go for Champagne,

But we treat such a fizz with disdain.

For a wine heaven-sent,

Try the bubbles from Kent.

You’ll drink it again and again.

Tim Wardle
