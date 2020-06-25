Jonathan Ray
Winning entries of our limerick competition in celebration of English wine week
We are delighted to publish the winning entries of our recent competition to find the best limericks in praise of English wine, in celebration of English Wine Week (20-28 June).
The winner, none other than the Earl of Limerick himself, receives a deliciously effervescent prize comprised of three bottles of 2019 Chapel Down Sparkling Bacchus – a deliciously aromatic expression of England’s ‘own’ grape – and three bottles of award-winning Chapel Down Brut NV – a tasty blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Meunier.
The three runners-up, Martyn Marriott, Bob Turvey and Tim Wardle, will each receive a signed copy of my book Drink More Fizz! in which many English sparklers feature.
The winning verses and those of the runners-up can be enjoyed below. Cheers!
“There’s a myth that we need to debunk:That the wines made in Blighty are junk.We’ll show to the nationThat real celebrationOccurs when OUR sparklers are drunkFor centuries the reign of Champagne
Was the only thing people would deignTo imbibe. White or pink?A superior drink.The French answer to pleasure or pain.Next thing they’re raising the ante
And pushing the Asti SpumanteCompounding our troublesWith Italian bubblesAnd frankly unsparkling Frizzante.Then remember that awful palaver
When we all had to drink Spanish Cava?If handed a fluteOf Codorniu Brut,You’d squeeze out a smile and say ‘Rather’.Now no matter how widely you roam
The answer lies closer to homeOur downs and our woldsWith their verdant green foldsAre where the best sparklers are grown.So next time you’re hosting a guest
Whose tastebuds you want to impressIt ain’t no debacleTo serve English sparkleAnd b+ll+cks to all of the rest.Earl of Limerick
“There once was a writer called RayWho found us good fizz for his payHe picked Chapel DownAs the best one in townAnd was right as is always his way.
Martyn Marriott
“Let’s consider the English grape, Bacchus;It truly is one of life’s crackers.Good acid; high yield;Grows in any field,And produces great fizzy lip-smackers.Other grapes in the UK shine through;
Pinots Noir, Blanc, and Meunier, too.With Chardonnay blendedTaste buds are upended;The result is a heavenly brew.Of all vineyards, which one takes the crown,
For producing wines of such renownFrom all of these grapes?Well – simply traipseTo the wine shop and say: Chapel Down!Bob Turvey
“It is said, some may go for Champagne,But we treat such a fizz with disdain.For a wine heaven-sent,Try the bubbles from Kent.You’ll drink it again and again.Tim Wardle