Holy Smoke
What the police intrusion of a Polish church tells us about post-Christian Britain
In this episodeDamian ThompsonGavin Ashenden
The invasion of the sanctuary of a Polish church in Balham on Good Friday by the Metropolitan police was not only a shocking event but also a sinister piece of history. It can't be interpreted as a premeditated attack on Christianity – but it's evidence of the utter irrelevance of Britain's Christian heritage to the culture of liberal bureaucracy that is fast replacing it.
This happened at a service in Balham, South West London last night.
But equally unsettling, in its way, has been the relative silence of Christian leaders when confronted by this outrageous disruption of a service on the grounds that the congregation were not observing social distancing procedures – something that isn't immediately clear from the video footage. In my opinion, Anglican and Catholic bishops are just as subservient to the demands of liberal bureaucracy as any heavy-handed police officer. It's no coincidence that today's police chiefs and senior clergy use roughly the same vocabulary to express many of the same dogmatic platitudes.