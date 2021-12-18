  1. Magazine: 18 December 2021
The Spectator

2021 Christmas quiz - the answers

From magazine issue: 18 December 2021
Rather odd

  1. Mars
  2. Michael Jordan
  3. Tower Bridge
  4. Moscow’s
  5. Lightning
  6. Winston Churchill
  7. Russia
  8. Jenners
  9. Sri Lanka
  10. El Salvador

Don’t quote me

  1. Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, commenting on the Conservatives
  2. The Queen, in a video message to COP26
  3. Piers Morgan, on Good Morning Britain
  4. Boris Johnson, on lifting coronavirus restrictions
  5. Dominic Cummings, of Boris Johnson
  6. Alok Sharma, the president of COP26
  7. Michael Gove (quoting Sir Malcolm Rifkind)
  8. Greta Thunberg, in a speech to the Youth4Climate summit in Milan
  9. Donald Trump, in a speech at the Ellipse, Washington DC, on 6 January
  10. President Joe Biden, on 26 August, after the fall of Kabul

Beastliness

  1. Black bear
  2. Covid-19
  3. Tasmanian devil
  4. Spider crab
  5. Giant panda
  6. German Shepherd (Alsatian)
  7. Corgi and dachshund (dorgi)
  8. An elk
  9. Squid (flying squid)
  10. Walrus

Royal standard

  1. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
  2. August
  3. Sienna
  4. The Duke of Cambridge, known in Scotland as the Earl of Strathearn
  5. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
  6. Oprah Winfrey’s, in a special called Oprah with Meghan and Harry
  7. The Duchess of Cambridge
  8. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh
  9. Prince Edward
  10. The Royal Regiment of Scotland (the Highlanders, the 4th Battalion)

Farewells

  1. The electric trouser press
  2. Charlie Watts
  3. Fisherman’s Friend cough lozenges
  4. Bob Marley
  5. Phil Spector
  6. Christopher Plummer
  7. Naim Attallah
  8. The Countess of Avon
  9. Chris Barber
  10. Baroness Williams, Shirley Williams

Another slice

  1. Elizabeth Gaskell (Cranford)
  2. Daisy Ashford (The Young Visiters)
  3. Virginia Woolf (Mrs Dalloway)
  4. Aldous Huxley (Crome Yellow)
  5. H.G. Wells (The History of Mr Polly)
  6. Walter Scott (Ivanhoe)
  7. Anthony Trollope (Framley Parsonage)
  8. Jane Austen (Pride and Prejudice)
  9. Charles Dickens (Bleak House – Mr Skimpole’s house)
  10. R.S. Surtees (Mr Sponge’s Sporting Tour)

