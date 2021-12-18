2021 Christmas quiz - the answers

Hidden Article
Rather odd
- Mars
- Michael Jordan
- Tower Bridge
- Moscow’s
- Lightning
- Winston Churchill
- Russia
- Jenners
- Sri Lanka
- El Salvador
Don’t quote me
- Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, commenting on the Conservatives
- The Queen, in a video message to COP26
- Piers Morgan, on Good Morning Britain
- Boris Johnson, on lifting coronavirus restrictions
- Dominic Cummings, of Boris Johnson
- Alok Sharma, the president of COP26
- Michael Gove (quoting Sir Malcolm Rifkind)
- Greta Thunberg, in a speech to the Youth4Climate summit in Milan
- Donald Trump, in a speech at the Ellipse, Washington DC, on 6 January
- President Joe Biden, on 26 August, after the fall of Kabul
Beastliness
- Black bear
- Covid-19
- Tasmanian devil
- Spider crab
- Giant panda
- German Shepherd (Alsatian)
- Corgi and dachshund (dorgi)
- An elk
- Squid (flying squid)
- Walrus
Royal standard
- The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
- August
- Sienna
- The Duke of Cambridge, known in Scotland as the Earl of Strathearn
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
- Oprah Winfrey’s, in a special called Oprah with Meghan and Harry
- The Duchess of Cambridge
- The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh
- Prince Edward
- The Royal Regiment of Scotland (the Highlanders, the 4th Battalion)
Farewells
- The electric trouser press
- Charlie Watts
- Fisherman’s Friend cough lozenges
- Bob Marley
- Phil Spector
- Christopher Plummer
- Naim Attallah
- The Countess of Avon
- Chris Barber
- Baroness Williams, Shirley Williams
Another slice
- Elizabeth Gaskell (Cranford)
- Daisy Ashford (The Young Visiters)
- Virginia Woolf (Mrs Dalloway)
- Aldous Huxley (Crome Yellow)
- H.G. Wells (The History of Mr Polly)
- Walter Scott (Ivanhoe)
- Anthony Trollope (Framley Parsonage)
- Jane Austen (Pride and Prejudice)
- Charles Dickens (Bleak House – Mr Skimpole’s house)
- R.S. Surtees (Mr Sponge’s Sporting Tour)