Boris Johnson’s hardline new tier restrictions

The government has revealed today which areas will be moved into different tiers at the end of the national lockdown on 2 December. And as expected, Boris Johnson has decided to take a hard-line approach to the new restrictions, before the regulations are relaxed over the Christmas period.

Only three areas in England have been kept in the lowest Tier 1, two of which are not on the mainland. Only the Isle of Wight, the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall have been spared tighter restrictions.

The vast majority of the country will be kept in Tier 2 at the beginning of December, which means that mixing between household bubbles will be banned indoors, and hospitality venues that do not serve a ‘substantial meal’ will be closed.

In the end, all areas in London will also be kept in Tier 2. Prior to the announcement some Tory MPs had been trying to make the case that London should be dealt with on a borough-by-borough basis, as infection levels are substantially lower in some areas. Boris Johnson, however, argued this week that the capital’s dense mass-transit system meant that transmission could not be prevented between different areas of the city.

One of the few areas to escape relatively lightly from the latest restrictions is the Liverpool City Region, which will be moved into Tier 2. Prior to the national lockdown, the city had faced some of the highest levels of infections in the country, and the harshest restrictions. The government have made the case that Liverpool’s willingness to enter into Tier 3, combined with the ‘moonshot’ mass testing programme, have driven infection rates down in the area. As this graph shows though, case numbers have been dropping rapidly in Liverpool since the beginning of October:

In contrast, the Greater Manchester region has been dealt a tougher hand by the government. The entire city region will be kept in Tier 3 for the foreseeable future. Additional restrictions have been in place in Greater Manchester since July.

Matt Hancock had suggested this week that Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s negotiations with the government about adopting tougher restrictions in October had been bad for public health, implying this was why the area would have to be kept in Tier 3 now. Cases have been dropping in Manchester since the Tier 3 restrictions were put in place. This is why Number 10 decided when introducing the new tiers to no longer negotiate with local areas over the level of restrictions.

Overall, the vast majority of the areas in Tier 3 are once again in the North and Midlands, with only five areas in the South facing the toughest restrictions. This may well reflect the spread of the virus across the country, but it deals a bitter blow to Boris Johnson’s attempts to level up the ‘Red Wall’. Once again it is exactly the same voters the PM is trying to win over before the next election, who will face the toughest economic sanctions in the country.

The full list of Tiers is here:

Tier 1: Medium alert

South East

Isle of Wight

South West

Cornwall

Isles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert

North West

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

York

North Yorkshire

West Midlands

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

Rutland

Northamptonshire

East of England

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

London

all 32 boroughs plus the City of London

South East

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South West

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Tier 3: Very High alert

North East

Tees Valley Combined Authority: Hartlepool Middlesbrough Stockton-on-Tees Redcar and Cleveland Darlington

North East Combined Authority: Sunderland South Tyneside Gateshead Newcastle upon Tyne North Tyneside County Durham Northumberland



North West

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Midlands

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

South East

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

South West